Voting in municipal elections last week unseated incumbent commissioners in several communities, and while Grifton’s mayor won reelection he criticized his opponent after Tuesday’s victory.
Mayor Billy Ray Jackson held onto his seat with 179 votes to challenger Joseph Scott’s 127 votes in unofficial totals. Tuesday’s canvass which finalized the election was held before The Standard’s deadline this week.
“I got up at 6 o’clock this morning and I worked all day by myself,” Jackson said about working the polls on Nov. 2. “He had a crew of folks out there working. He showed up at about 10 o’clock wearing something that looked like what I would wear working in the field and I only beat him by 40 points.” (It was 52.)
“It shows you how crazy this country has got to be when a man that has no experience at all can race against somebody who has 16 successful years being a mayor. It shows you the whole state of the country.”
Scott in a later interview said that his campaign never said anything negative about Jackson. “We ran a good, clean race. I’m proud of the campaign that we ran. We did a good job. I only wanted what’s best for the town.”
Scott expressed concern over Jackson’s conduct during the election. “I don’t feel like Mr. Jackson was a gentleman. He had no right attacking me. I tried to run a clean campaign. No one in my campaign ever said anything bad about him … That’s the state of politics today, I guess.”
Scott also stated that he was looking into legal action about comments Jackson posted on Facebook.
Jessica Steelman won a Board of Commissioners race to fill the unexpired term of the late Johnny Craft. Steelman had 170 votes to 126 votes for David C. Anderson, who was appointed to the seat last year after Craft died.
Steelman said in an earlier interview that she grew up in Grifton and believes that she can bring change to the Board of Commissioners. She has been a veterinarian technician and a stay-at-home mom. Her husband is a U.S. Marine.
“I know the people of Grifton,” she said. “I’m active with the Grifton Baseball League, sitting on the committee. I’ve cleaned up two of the local parks with my youth groups.”
Incumbents Raymond Oakes and Claude Kennedy ran for the two open seats on the Board of Commissioners. Oakes received 257 votes and Kennedy received 223.
Ayden
In Ayden, incumbent town Board of Commissioners member Phyllis Ross was defeated by challenger Sarah Parker Connor in the Ward 5 race. Connor had 261 votes to Ross’ 170 with two of two precincts reporting.
“I am excited and I am eager to work for the citizens of Ayden,” Connor said. “I can’t wait to answer their concerns and be a voice for them.”
Connor said she connected with citizens while campaigning in neighborhoods. “I listened to their concerns, what they wanted to accomplish in the city. I was someone they could relate to. I felt their need and they felt that I would take their concerns to the other commissioners and act accordingly — act in the best interests of the whole community, not just one segment.”
Ross said she was disappointed about the defeat but believes she served the town well during her two terms.
“It’s just one of those things. When you run for election, you do the best you can. The turnout isn’t always what you want, but I’m glad that I was able to serve the people. It was my privilege.”
Ross said she hopes the board will continue with progress made over the last eight years. “I want to thank the citizens for having confidence in me and allowing me to serve for two terms.”
Incumbent Johnny Davis held on to his Ward 4 seat with 289 votes to challenger Eric Todd’s 132 votes. Incumbent Raymond Langley was not challenged in Ward 3. He received 337 votes to 26 write in votes.
The Ward 1-2 seats and mayoral seat were not up for election.
Snow Hill
Voters in Snow Hill returned two of three incumbent members to the town’s Board of Commissioners.
In a six-way race for three open seats on the board, incumbent Pat Shackleford was the top vote getter with 270 votes. She was followed by challenger Faye E. Daniels with 238 votes and incumbent Rosa Wilkes with 237 votes.
Daniels said after the election she grew up in Snow Hill and wanted to give back to the community. She thanked the people for their votes and said, “I’m excited and ready to get started.”
She added that she wants to see Snow Hill grow. Daniels stated that her main focus to begin with will be working on public safety, community policing, and economic development.
Incumbent Bobby Taylor Jr. and challenger Michael U. Rhodes each received 164 votes while Salvador A. Tinoco received 84 votes. There were two votes for write-in candidates.
Incumbent Mayor Dennis Liles ran unopposed and received 387 votes; four write-in votes were cast.
Walstonburg
Voters in Walstonburg elected two incumbents and three newcomers in a six-way race for five seats on the town Board of Commissioners.
Incumbents Ray Holloman and Ronald Turner were the top vote getters, each with 17, followed by incumbents Jarrod McKeel with 16 and Dianne Morris with 15 votes.
Challenger Dana Suggs received 14 votes, beating out incumbent Michael Bishop for the last seat. Bishop had 3 votes.
Suggs expressed his pleasure with the outcome. “I look forward to serving the citizens of Walstonburg and helping the town move forward.”
Mayor Brenda Moore Haymond ran unopposed and earned 19 votes. Two write-in ballots were cast.
Fountain
Katie Strickland, Steven M. Williams and Rhonda Johnson were top vote-getters among seven candidates vying for three seats on Fountain Board of Commissioners.
Strickland received 40 votes, Williams got 29, and Johnson got 25. The race was tight, however, with Bonnie Anderson receiving 23 votes, Phoenix Hinson getting 22, Adriane Jones with 16 and Landon Spain with nine.
Williams and Hinson were incumbents.
Kathy Parker, who was a member of the Board of Commissioners, ran unopposed for mayor and received 56 votes.
Write-in candidates received six votes. Longtime Mayor Shirley Jackson did not seek re-election.
Farmville
Races in Farmville were uncontested with few write in ballots cast.
Mayor John Moore earned 299 votes to 50 write-in votes; incumbent Board of Commissioner candidtates David Lee Shackleford and Alma Cobb Hoobs will return to the two board seats up for election with 293 votes and 264 votes, respectively. There were 53 write-in votes.
Hookerton
Races in Hookerton were uncontested with no write in ballots cast.
Mayor Bobby Taylor was re-elected with 29 votes and incumbent board of commissioners member Doris Jones and Cathering B. Carraway were reelected with 27 and 24 votes, respectively.