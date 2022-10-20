Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections begins today in Pitt and Greene counties. Federal, state and local races are on the ballot, including countywide elections for sheriff. In Greene County, Democrat Matt Sasser, appointed interim sheriff this year, faces a challenge from Republican James Harper. In Pitt County, incumbent Democrat Paula Dance, faces a challenge from Republican Gary Weaver. Each agreed to provide the following brief responded to questions from The Standard newspaper. Visit thestandardenc.com for Q&As from candidates in other local races. The stories will not require a log-in. Election Day is Nov. 8.

