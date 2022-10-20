Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections begins today in Pitt and Greene counties. Federal, state and local races are on the ballot, including countywide elections for sheriff. In Greene County, Democrat Matt Sasser, appointed interim sheriff this year, faces a challenge from Republican James Harper. In Pitt County, incumbent Democrat Paula Dance, faces a challenge from Republican Gary Weaver. Each agreed to provide the following brief responded to questions from The Standard newspaper. Visit thestandardenc.com for Q&As from candidates in other local races. The stories will not require a log-in. Election Day is Nov. 8.
James H. Harper III
Age: 40
Address: Snow Hill
Occupation: Greene County sheriff candidate
Experience: U.S. Marine Corps Military Police, Military combat veteran (two combat tours in Iraq), Operation Iraqi Freedom, sheriff’s deputy, narcotics detective, police officer, degree in criminal justice, law enforcement career spanning over the last 20 years
Why are you the best candidate for the office of county sheriff?
I have a law enforcement career spanning over the last 20 years. I have experience with multiple agencies and military service, which gives me an advantage and makes me uniquely qualified. Also, I am a Greene County native and I want this community to be safe. I feel that no one will care about our community as much as someone who was born and raised in it. I have many fond memories with a lot of the citizens in the county throughout my life. It would be my highest honor to serve my home as the next sheriff.
What innovations are needed to meet staffing demands given budgetary constraints and scarcity of qualified applicants?
Law enforcement is a career path that not many want to take right now. Our county needs to have the best of the best out working to help keep citizens safe. We need to become more competitive with other surrounding agencies to attract hard workers and qualified candidates. We need to be competitive not only with the pay of surrounding agencies but with training and equipment as well. I also feel that promotions and incentives for deputies will help.
How will you address the fentanyl crisis and crimes related to addiction?
Narcotics and drug enforcement is something I am passionate about. I have experience with working as a narcotics detective with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Currently, the sheriff’s office does not have any narcotic investigators and this is something I plan on changing. We need to actively pursue removing drugs from our streets. Statistically, drug use increases domestic abuse crimes and property-related crimes (larcenies, vandalism, etc.) among other crimes. Getting control of drugs in our community will not only make it safer but will also decrease drug-related crimes in our community.
How will you address the continuing distrust of law enforcement among some segments of the community?
I want to build a trusting relationship with the community. This can be achieved by remaining transparent and by being fair. The sheriff needs to work for every citizen of this county. It will be my job to uphold all laws and help all citizens, no matter the race, color, economic status, etc. I also want to increase community policing efforts like National Night Out (deputies cook out with the community) and Shop with a Cop (deputies shop for Christmas presents for needy children). I have seen the positive impacts of community outreach programs while working with other agencies.
Please address another issue that is important to you
School safety is another important issue. I have a child in the public school system so it’s personal for me. Students and school staff deserve to go to school safely. We need highly trained school resource officers who are present at schools all day to protect our children against threats. The law enforcement presence in schools will also help instill a trusting relationship with law enforcement at an early age.
Matt Sasser
Age: 39
Address: Snow Hill
Occupation: Sheriff
Experience: 17 years total law enforcement, 15 with Greene County Sheriff’s Office in multiple roles from Deputy to Administration.
Why are you the best candidate for the office of county sheriff?
My experience and willingness to help the citizenry of Greene County. Since beginning my time with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office I have worked as a deputy, investigator, supervisor and in administration. Working investigations, as well as supervising investigations, are a major role along with knowing the citizens of Greene County and being able to work with surrounding local and state law enforcement agencies. Over the last several years I have worked with multiple agencies developing relationships that continue to aid law enforcement here in the county, from fugitive apprehension to narcotics. That combined with a positive leadership style, I feel, makes me the best candidate.
What innovations are needed to meet staffing demands given budgetary constraints and scarcity of qualified applicants?
Upon being appointed as sheriff in March of this year, we faced 10 deputy openings and four detention center openings. As of this writing, I currently have two deputy openings and one detention opening. Since being appointed as sheriff, and prior to as chief deputy, I have already been working on grants for additional equipment and new equipment, such as tasers, vehicle cages and iPads for the office. I have continued to work with the county commissioners as far as increasing salaries for staff. However, the newest innovation since taking office was the implementation of the Cadet Program, where the Sheriff’s Office pays for cadets to attend Basic Law Enforcement Training in exchange for a two-year commitment upon graduation. Thus far all of these already implemented actions along with positive leadership have allowed us to close the gaps in the office.
How will you address the fentanyl crisis and crimes related to addiction?
As our staffing numbers replenish and deputies are trained, we will do everything we can to crack down on the issue and work with other state and local agencies. Greene, like all surrounding counties and throughout the state, are currently battling this problem. As sheriff, I will continue to network with other agencies to help combat the ongoing drug issues and many other issues that come along with it such as property crimes and violent crime. I will continue to work to make sure that the deputies receive the training and equipment needed to help reduce drugs in our county.
How will you address the continuing distrust of law enforcement among some segments of the community?
Upon taking office, I created a Facebook page for the Sheriff’s Office in order to keep the citizens informed about news, events and positive actions within the office. I believe in being fair, honest and maintaining a positive attitude and I expect my staff to mirror that as well. Throughout my tenure at the sheriff’s office I have always maintained this and will continue to do so as Sheriff with all segments of the community.
Please address another issue that is important to you.
School Safety has always been and will remain an important issue. Since taking office we have maintained the allotted school resource officer positions and, through working with the Board of Education, we have been able to contract with off-duty deputies about security at the lower grade schools. If I am able to continue as sheriff, we will keep working with other entities in order to progress the safety of our county, and with everyone’s help and support, I hope to keep pushing forward together. Thank you for your vote.
PITT COUNTY
Paula Dance
AGE: 58
ADDRESS: Greenville
OCCUPATION AND EDUCATION: Sheriff of Pitt County; bachelor of science in criminal justice and criminology from University of Mount Olive; 32 years as a law enforcement officer
Why are you the best candidate for the office of county sheriff?
I am the best candidate for this job because I have worked the majority of my career in the Sheriff’s Office. Through hard work, I rose through the ranks as sergeant, major crimes investigator, lieutenant, captain, major, becoming elected sheriff in 2018. My dedicated and fundamental understanding of the office of sheriff has afforded me the ability to continue a superior level of service for the citizens of the county. The experience that I bring makes me the best candidate because I do not have to learn how the Sheriff’s Office functions. I’ve have invested 30-plus years preparing for this role.
What innovations are needed to meet staffing demands given budgetary constraints and scarcity of qualified applicants?
Our biggest constraint is pay. It is difficult to be competitive when agencies just up the street offer higher pay. In an effort to be more proactive in recruiting, I participate with colleges to provide internships for students pursuing criminal justice degrees. Through those internships, I have the ability to give students firsthand experience of operations in the Sheriff’s Office. I have made numerous hires of students who have participated in internship programs. We aggressively participate in regional hiring events.
How will you address the fentanyl crisis and crimes related to addiction?
When I became sheriff, I tasked my narcotics officers to vigorously focus their efforts on dealers and drug sales in the county. I also focus on substance-use disorders through implementation of comprehensive programs inside the detention center and connections to partnerships of outside resources upon release. These programs (SHARP and WEAR) have won national and state awards for their innovation and have had numerous success stories. A partnership with researchers at ECU who have compiled data from detention center initiatives reveals a reduction in recidivism from inmates who have gone through the programs.
How will you address the continuing distrust of law enforcement among some segments of the community?
When I ran for sheriff in 2018, I promised I would equip my deputies with body-worn cameras, and I fulfilled that promise. I fought hard to get those cameras because I believe transparency is vital for public trust. Connecting with the community is important and why we continue to participate in community events through our community impact unit. Relationships built through the bond of School Resource Officers is essential. We continue to open our office to the community through Citizens Academy, and our new Teen Academy. These initiatives provide a better understanding of what we do, why we do it, and how we do it.
Address another issue that is important to you.
The most important thing to me as sheriff is making our schools as safe as possible for our most valuable resource — our children. In an effort to accomplish this, our deputies will continue to receive the best possible training that will enable them to make the right decision every single time — “go towards and stop the threat.” Increasing deputies’ pay and staffing are other important issues for which I will continue to fight.
Gary Weaver
AGE: 54
ADDRESS: Grimesland
OCCUPATION: Currently a police officer with the Chocowinity Police Department; retired supervisor, North Carolina State Highway Patrol; president, Pitt County Law Enforcement Officers Association
Why are you the best candidate for the office of county sheriff?
I strive to inspire others by being approachable, inclusive, supportive, transparent, and holding myself to a high ethical standard that will encourage others to follow suit. My personal life is rooted in family, where my values include faith, generosity, responsibility, and tradition. As your next sheriff, I will lead with integrity and a strong foundation of community partnerships. I will blend these value systems as we work together to build a safer Pitt County. I consider myself distinguished from my opponent as I believe titles alone do not demonstrate an ability to lead.
What innovations are needed to meet staffing demands given budgetary constraints and scarcity of qualified applicants?
In order to combat budgetary constraints, I would implement a cross-training initiative that would equip staff with the knowledge and tools needed to complete assigned tasks in a timely manner. This would allow for an increase in productivity as well as getting staff trained in other positions while allowing for more officers to be on patrol throughout the county. Concerning qualified applicants, working with community leaders and our local colleges would help to increase the ability to recruit qualified candidates. Creating job fairs around eastern North Carolina to help law enforcement agencies engage with applicants that meet our standards would allow for the Sheriff’s Office to develop stronger relationships within the community.
How will you address the fentanyl crisis and crimes related to addiction?
As of today, Pitt County is facing a major increase in lives lost to fentanyl, the number one narcotics killer. Most property crimes that are committed in Pitt County are due to the escalation in narcotics use. Law enforcement within Pitt County must take an aggressive approach to this problem in order to save lives and keep our community safe. While pursuing those involved in the fentanyl crisis and other narcotics, it is imperative that the Sheriff’s Office help those individuals who are looking to turn their life around. By partnering with faith-based programs, community leaders, East Carolina University, and ECU Health, law enforcement can offer treatment and rehabilitation to those affected by narcotics within our county.
How will you address the continuing distrust of law enforcement among some segments of the community?
I will implement monthly meetings within the community to discuss concerns and have transparency for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, both internally and externally. This will include being open and honest with victims, being involved with community leaders about their concerns, and being responsive to the needs of the citizens of Pitt County.
Address another issue that is important to you:
Another issue that is not being addressed is the scamming of elderly citizens within our county. Many elderly individuals are met with spam calls and emails that are asking for them to provide money and private information regarding their personal accounts. Our elderly citizens deserve a dedicated program that they can ask questions to about these suspicious calls and emails, along with law enforcement officers who can provide assistance in deterring continuous harassment. I would work with phone companies and other agencies in getting those who victimize elderly citizens arrested.