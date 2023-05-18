An art contest is underway that county officials hope will engage children and the general public in the election process.
The Pitt County Board of Elections is hosting an “I Voted” sticker design contest for children ages 8-14 and a “My Vote” visual art design contest for people age 15 and up. Entries are due by June 9.
Two winning “I Voted” designs will be used on stickers distributed to voters on Election Day, and 10 pieces of art will be displayed at the Board of Elections new offices on Greene Street.
“If we are going to have strong elections, it takes the entire community to be involved, and the art contest is one more way to send a message to the community through the children,” said Etsil S. Mason, chairwoman of the Pitt County Board of Elections.
Racheli Vidal, deputy elections director, said staff brought the idea of an art contest to the local board because other boards in the state found it was a successful way to engage voters.
The winning “I Voted” designs will be distributed to voters during the 2023 municipal elections and the 2024 presidential elections.
“We all think it is a wonderful opportunity to connect with the kids in the community to give them a head start in understanding what voting really is,” Mason said, ”It’s an adult’s civic responsibility and how they eventually will be able to select people to run the government.”
Fifteen “I Voted” finalists and 25 “My Vote” finalists will be selected by the elections staff. A public online vote will select the winners between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31. The winners will be notified by phone and email by Sept. 8.
The public will have a chance to see the 10 winners of the “My Vote” contest in person during open houses to be held at the new election offices, which are relocating to the Technology Enterprise Center, 1800 N. Greene St., in late May or June.
People aren’t aware the board of elections office is moving, Vidal said, so the art and the open houses will help county residents learn about the new location.
“We were excited because we will not have any windows in those offices at all,” Mason said. “We are looking forward to having something bright, colorful and happy within the offices … It will cheer us up when the boxes of ballots come in.”