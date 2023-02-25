FARMVILLE — It has been awhile since Farmville Community Arts Council went down this yellow brick road. But after more than three decades, the Emerald City is coming back to this Pitt County town.

“The Wizard of Oz” opens March 2 at Paramount Theater. The well-known story follows Dorothy Gale, a farm girl who is swept away by a tornado into a magical land. Although she makes new friends and finds Oz to be far more colorful than Kansas, Dorothy longs for home and seeks someone powerful enough to help her get back there — a wizard.

