Elise Karriker as Glinda, center, and Leo Wilkie as Dorothy, left, are surrounded by Munchkin characters on stage during a rehearsal Tuesday. “The Wizard of Oz” includes 18 cast members ages 18 and younger, with some as young as age 4.
Leo Wilkie, one of two actors cast as Dorothy, rehearses for “The Wizard of Oz” at Paramount Theater in Farmville.
Dorothy, left, (Leo Wilkie) and Glinda (Elise Karriker) are among more than 40 actors cast in "The Wizard of Oz," which opens March 2.
Photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/The Standard
Cast members rehearse "The Wizard of Oz" at Paramount Theater in Farmville. Farmville Community Arts Council last staged this musical more than 30 years ago.
Lakeshia Johnson is one of two characters cast as the Wicked Witch.
Cast members rehearse "The Wizard of Oz" at Paramount Theater in Farmville on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Cast members rehearse "The Wizard of Oz" at Paramount Theater in Farmville on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Cast members rehearse “The Wizard of Oz” at Paramount Theater in Farmville on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
FARMVILLE — It has been awhile since Farmville Community Arts Council went down this yellow brick road. But after more than three decades, the Emerald City is coming back to this Pitt County town.
“The Wizard of Oz” opens March 2 at Paramount Theater. The well-known story follows Dorothy Gale, a farm girl who is swept away by a tornado into a magical land. Although she makes new friends and finds Oz to be far more colorful than Kansas, Dorothy longs for home and seeks someone powerful enough to help her get back there — a wizard.
The last time the community theater staged a musical version of L. Brank Baum’s fantasy children’s novel, George Bush was running for president — the elder George Bush.
“They don’t typically repeat shows over here,” said Justin Collis, who is directing his first production for the Arts Council. “This is one of the first shows they’ve repeated. There’s some excitement in that.”
The production, the largest since FCAC relaunched its theater program in 2022, will provide audience members a window into the past. Actually, it’s a door.
“We found some props that they used back in that show that we’re trying to repurpose and reuse in this one,” Collis said of a door to Oz that was discovered backstage at the theater. “We’re excited to get to at least use something from that history.”
But except for one set piece and a few munchkins’ costumes, little of what appears on stage dates back to the 1980s. That was before a fair number of actors were even born. Eighteen people in the 45-member cast are 18 and younger.
“We had 65 people come out (to audition),” Collis said. “We saw so much talent, so we have two sets of lead characters.”
Instead of understudies for major roles including Dorothy, Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Wicked Witch, Collis cast two actors for each part. The two sets of leading cast members will alternate performances during the five-show run.
“Normally in community theater, you’re lucky to maybe have one person to understudy somebody,” said Thad Aley, who is making his FCAC debut as one of two actors cast as Uncle Henry and the guard of Oz. “In case the unthinkable happens, the show can go on.”
Aley, who was featured last year in Magnolia Art Center’s “Clue,” is one of several Magnolia actors cast in “Wizard of Oz,” including Juno Wilson, who starred in “Junie B. Jones: The Musical.” Another Magnolia actor is Megan Dixon, whom Collis directed in last year’s “Avenue Q.”
Dixon shares the role of Dorothy with Leo Wilkie, who was previously seen in FCAC’s “Steel Magnolias,” alongside A’me Saverino, the Wicked Witch in “Wizard of Oz.” Unlike “Steel Magnolias,” which had a small cast of a half a dozen, this show had room for friends and family. There are nearly two dozen cast and crew members with family connections. Collis’ wife and son both appear in the play.
Saverino’s son, Cam, is one of the actors portraying scarecrow. Wilkie’s mother, Bethann, is “Jitterbug,” a character not seen in the popular “Wizard of Oz” film version that starred Judy Garland.
“She’s just always wanted to be in a play before,” Leo said. “It’s been a lot of fun to be able to do something with her.”
A stage role also was on Randy Driggers’ bucket list. So, after retiring last year from his work as a pharmacist, he auditioned for the role of the Wizard in January and got the part.
“I’ve been infatuated with Oz for a while,” he said. “It only came on TV once a year.”
Dajhan Baines remembers watching the classic 1939 movie on videotape at his great-grandmother’s house in Jacksonville. He’ll surprise her next week as he makes his first-ever stage appearance in the role of Tin Man.
“Wizard of Oz” is a return to stage for Elise Karriker, who portrays Glinda. Her last performance at the Paramount Theatre was “Annie” when she was a student at The Oakwood School. Now a real estate agent, Karriker has enjoyed being cast alongside actors from preschoolers to retirees who have come along for the journey.
“We have all walks of life in our cast,” she said. “It is so nice to be able to get back into a creative outlet. It’s an awesome opportunity that Farmville has for people right here.”