If her signature “How-w-w-DEE-E-E-E” greeting doesn’t give her away, the price tag dangling from her straw hat surely will.
For more than 50 years, Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon was a gem of the Grand Ole Opry known as Minnie Pearl. Today, more than 25 years after the death of the comedian and singer, performer Amanda Stiffler works to bring the country character’s memory to life for a new generation of fans.
Stiffler is bringing her act “Cousin Minnie: A Minnie Pearl Tribute Show” to the Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair, which continues through Sunday at the fairgrounds at 3910 Martin Luther King Highway. The entertainer, who will celebrate her 49th birthday during this week’s fair, will actually bring four different acts to Pitt County from Panama City, Fla.
“We saw her in San Antonio, Texas, at the international convention and I was really impressed with her,” Pitt County fair executive Phyllis Ross said. “She’s very versatile.”
Stiffler is so skilled at changing from one talent to another that Ross and her husband, Ken, who took over as fair manager nearly two decades ago, had a space renovated near the fair office to serve as her dressing room, furnishing seating and a mirror.
Stiffler remembers standing on a piano bench to sing when she got her start in the entertainment industry as a child. She occasionally performed with her uncles, who had a gospel group called the Thrasher Brothers.
“When I was little, I used to sing with them, and when I was old enough I used to play piano with them on their tours,” Stiffler said. “We did fairgrounds and we did churches.”
After college, Stiffler left the entertainment industry to serve as a marketing director for several years before returning to work at county and state fairs in the early 2000s. In addition to her impersonation, the children’s entertainer also appears as other characters, including a fairy and a ringmaster at an old-fashioned flea circus.
“I actually have real, trained circus fleas that I’ll be bringing with me,” she said. “It’s just like what you used to see folks on TV do and definitely something that a lot of younger people haven’t seen in a long time.”
Stiffler spends part of her time driving her “dragon” mobile around the fairground, stopping to paint faces or just tell jokes to people. Another of her acts requires total silence as Stiffler poses as a statue. This week, she’ll portray a Southern belle and as a copper cowgirl.
“If you ask anybody if they’ve ever made a living standing still, well that’s me,” she said, laughing.
“I’ve had people stand directly next to me having conversations. I’ll break character just a little bit and just make a little small move or do a little tap on the shoulder, and the reaction that you get from people is just really, really funny. They’re like, ‘I didn’t even know it was a person.’”
Many young people she sees as fairs today have no idea that Minnie Pearl was a real person either, which is something Stiffler hopes to change with her act.
“I’m going to teach the kids about what Nashville is and who Minnie Pearl is and what the Grand Ole Opry is,” she said. “That’s part of my show.”
Stiffler discovered the character in childhood when she and her father watched “Hee Haw,” a television show the actress starred in from 1969 to 1991.
“She was the first female inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame,” Stiffler said, “so talented and I just want more people to know about her and see how much fun she is.
“I thought she was just so funny,” she said. “She was quirky and she always had a little sassy, cute comeback.
Over the years, she filled notebooks with information about Minnie Pearl, collecting stories and jokes to tell.
“I asked a good friend of mine, ‘Do you think this would be a good choice to make?’ and he was like, ‘If anybody could do it, you could do it,” Stiffler said.
“(Minnie Pearl’s) big deal was just be who you are and the crowd is going to love you,” she said. “That’s what I try to do.”