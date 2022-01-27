The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual essay contest and oratorical contest.
The essay contest asks participants to compose a 700- to 800-word essay. The topic for the 2021-22 School Year is “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?”
The local club winner will be entered in the NC East Optimist District contest. The district contest winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Optimist International Foundation.
The contest is open to youth who were under 19 as of Oct. 1; who are educated in Pitt County; and have not graduated from high school or the equivalent. Contestants cannot be enrolled as a degree seeking student of a post-secondary institution.
Applications are due Feb. 4. Additional information available at www.greenvilleoptimists.org. Applicants may also contact Pamela Franks at (252) 814-7794 or email: entries@greenvilleoptimists.
Oratorical contest
The oratorical contest will be held at 10 a.m. on March 19. Contestants will present a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.”
The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions and will have an opportunity to participate in the NC East Zone 4 Contest and may advance to the NC East District Contest, which will provide a first place scholarship of $2,500, second place scholarship of $1,500, and a third place scholarship of $1,000.
Each Optimist District will have the exciting opportunity to send one of their winners to St. Louis, Mo., to compete with the winners of the districts in their region for a scholarship valued at $5,000 or more.
The winner of each of the eight regional contests will compete with the winner from St. Louis University’s Global Region for a $15,000, $10,000 or $5,000 World Championship scholarship July 20-22 at St. Louis University. There is a potential for a student to win $22,500 or more in scholarships.
Applications (accompanied with copy of birth certificate and typewritten speech) are due by noon March 11. More information is available at: www.greenvilleoptimists.org or entries@greenvilleoptimists.