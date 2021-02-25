A very dedicated group of Greene Early College High School students decided to continue a tradition in the midst of a pandemic: Project Valentine.
In the past, an unidentified group of students took the initiative to secretly create handmade Valentine cards that contained unique messages and well-crafted designs for each student and staff member at GECHS.
A commonly heard expression from recipients was, “How did they know that about me?” Messages often described a personality trait or a characteristic of the person and often acknowledged something special about the recipient.
Even though the pandemic, hybrid classes, and virtual learning seemed to be an obstacle, this important tradition continued once again, this February.
Sophomore Cara Walker organized a team of student helpers this year to create and design the cards electronically, the school reported. This was a bit different from the way this was done in the past, but students see the value in making all GEC students feel loved and special.
No two digital cards were the same: there were approximately 170 memorable Valentine cards created for the each member of the student body and staff.
One other difference this year was that the secret group of card-makers used student and staff emails to deliver the cards promptly at noon on Valentine’s Day.
As a result, the special surprise Valentine cards made the students and staff at GEC feel the love on Valentine’s Day.