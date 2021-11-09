Several Veterans Day ceremonies and a performance at ECU will help area residents thank neighbors who have served in the U.S. military this week.
Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11 in tribute to the armistice that ended World War I in 1918. The ceasefire began on the 11th hour of the 11th day on the 11th month and was originally commemorated as Armistice Day.
Today’s observances begin with the Pitt County Veterans Council celebration at 11 a.m. at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St.
The Veterans Council with support of the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host the event near the Veteran’s Memorial, said U.S. Navy and Vietnam veteran Jim Hooker, who is leading the planning efforts.
Dr. Venkata Jonnalagadda, a psychiatrist and associate chief of staff of the Greenville Veterans Health Care Center, will deliver the keynote address. U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy and State Sen. Don Davis also are scheduled to speak along with Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.
D.H. Conley High School’s ROTC members will present the colors, Ernest Silver will sing the national anthem and God Bless America and Bob Wynn will give the opening prayer.
Subsequent observances include:
- The Town of Ayden Veterans Day celebration at 1 p.m. at Veteran’s Park, 404 Third St. In the event of rain, the celebration will take place Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 Lee St.
- The Winterville Ruritan Club Veterans Day celebration at 2 p.m. at the Winterville Public Safety Building, 2593 N. Railroad St. The South Central High School ROTC will present the colors and the Tim Sutton Trio will provide special music. The speaker will be U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robyn Boehringer, professor of Military Science at East Carolina University.
Boehringer served as a battalion operation officer and in other roles during a 15-month deployment to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Fredom and was with the 82nd Airborne in Afghanistan during Operation Endruing Freedom. She is a native of Florida and with her husband Michael has three sons, John, Eric and Colt.
- East Carolina University’s Blackbox Dance Theater will present a showing of Patriot at 7:30 p.m. at the theater in the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St.
Patriot is a work of multimedia, dance, theater and storytelling that examines the service and sacrifice of U.S. military service members and their families. It also is performed by those who have served and their families.
The performance is $20 for the public and $10 for students. Visit https://artscomm.ecu.edu/blackbox-dance-theater/.
- Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston will honor Veterans Day with variety of activities.
A representative from the Lenoir County VFW will speak to middle school students in the Monk-Austin Student Activity Center from 10:15-10:40 a.m.
Student projects honoring veterans will be displayed around the campus, and an American flag display will be created by lower school students.
A special display in the school lobby will highlight the military service of the school’s founder, Mr. Marion A. Parrott, a WWII paratrooper who fought on D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, was captured and then escaped from a Nazi prison in Poland, returning to service at the front lines. A ceremony at the school flagpole at 10:15 a.m. will honor the his memory.
A selection of fine arts performances beginning at 4 p.m. in the Nelson-Williams Fine Arts Building will feature patriotic themes.
Off campus, a collection of Veterans Day poppy paintings created by first grade art students will be on display at the Kinston G.I. Joe Museum, 1165b N.C. 11.