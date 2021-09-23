Politicians really don’t like to talk about taxes because it, if anything does, quickly gets the attention of the citizenry. Just about everyone pays taxes, in one form or another, and they are prolific.
Semantics are often played between taxes and fees. Of course, anyone with a general knowledge of taxes understands that a fee is really nothing more than a tax. North Carolina is a prime example of playing semantics. When Republicans managed to wrest control from the Democrats in the state legislature what did they do? They cut the income tax rates (and that was good) but essentially replaced the lost tax revenue with the expansion of taxable items for sales tax, raised assorted fees and added new fees. Although politicians patted themselves on the back for “lowering” taxes, they really did not.
So, now we have a president who is trying to find tax money to help fund a $2 trillion (or more) infrastructure bill while trying to keep his promise of not taxing anyone under $400,000. How does he do it?
In reality, President Joe Biden does not. For you see, an increase in the current corporate tax rate of 21 percent to 26.5 percent, as proposed, will have an impact on all of us in some form. Corporations really do not pay taxes. Their taxes are passed onto others, either in the form of higher consumer prices or a reduction in worker salaries. Additionally, corporate shareholders, who invest in the company’s stocks, also will be affected with lower dividends or lower stock prices. Higher corporate taxes also harm employment growth and efforts to modernize a company’s processes.
Notice that I mentioned lower stock prices. Raising corporate taxes will affect the rank-and-file employee’s retirement accounts that are filled with stocks and mutual funds. As stocks drop, they have a long-term effect on a worker’s retirement plan.
The Democrats current plan, of course, is to tax the wealthy. According to BusinessInsider.com, their plan would raise $2.9 trillion in taxes to support the infrastructure bill.
The Democrat plan includes a 3 percent additional tax on individuals with incomes over $5 million, moving the corporate tax to 26.5 percent and moving capital gains tax to 25 percent.
BusinessInsider.com notes, “Should House Democrats’ framework win approval, the surcharge would lift the capital-gains tax rate to 28 percent and boost the top income tax rate to 42.6 percent for Americans earning more than $5 million.”
FoxBusiness, in an old 2016 story, noted that Scott Hodge, Tax Foundation president at the time, told a House committee on the budget that “the corporate income tax is the most harmful tax for long-term economic growth.”
Sadly, we only have to look backward just a few years ago to see that why our own country did not fair very well with a high corporate tax rate. Our corporate tax rate was 35 percent before being reduced by President Donald Trump to its current level of 21 percent. To duck the 35 percent tax bill, many corporations moved their home offices to other countries and made sure their money stayed there as well, untouched by the United States tax system.
Will this new plan of an increased corporate tax rate run them away again? You be the judge because I think common sense says it will.
For those who believe that the only fair tax is to increases taxes on those “bad boy” corporations because you have hate in your heart for them, please understand that when you punch the “order” key on your keyboard or phone to buy your new iRobot or make some other purchase, you will be paying a higher price than you ordinarily would have because of increased corporate taxes.
Is that really not taxing those who earn less than $400,000 a year? It’s semantics folks! Semantics.