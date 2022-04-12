Lenoir Community College visual arts students Nigel Williams of Kinston and Chandon Williams of Snow Hill share more in common than their names and a visual arts degree. They both are graduating within a few months of each other, and both are pursuing their dream of creating amazing art.
Their work will be presented in a Visual Arts Exhibition sponsored by the LCC Foundation on April 26 in the Briley Auditorium in the Waller Building with a reception at 5 p.m followed by both artists presenting their work at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Visual Arts students’ work will also be on display in the Waller Gallery.
Nigel Williams is graduating this May. “I am an animator and cartoonist. I have been drawing since I was an elementary school student and decided to make animation my dream career in 2014,” he said. “Since then, I found ways to improve and create things that make others happy, which is my mission. I will be presenting an animated motion picture that is my passion project, ‘Radical.’ I hope the works you see will give you inspiration to create something.”
A self-taught animator/cartoonist, Nigel said he has been working hard to improve since 2014. He has been accepted and plans to attend the University of North Carolina School of the Arts’ Filmmakers School in August to earn a bachelor of fine arts degree in animation with a double major in screenwriting or directing.
Nigel said he attended Lenoir Community College to introduce himself to the college lifestyle. “I wasn’t ready to move away from home just yet and decided to take things slow and steady so I wouldn’t get ahead of myself. Throughout these two years, I was able to make good connections with my professors and academic advisrr, as well as maintaining a GPA above 3.0.”
Chandon Williams of Snow Hill attended Greene Central High School where he took art classes and learned more about painting, drawing, and the fundamentals of the artist process. “My next step was college. I did not want to go straight into a university because I felt it was not the right time, so community college was the next best thing to dip my toes in to just get the feel of what college was all about,” he said. “This brought me to LCC in hopes of finding what I really want to do with my life and learn new things that I normally don’t do on a day-to-day basis,” he said.
“Before LCC came into the picture, I decided to create YouTube videos. I usually just talk about my favorite shows, and video games. I have lots of followers, and it is very cool that people take the time out of their day to watch me,” he said. “It is a career I really have a passion for, and hopefully this will be a source of income for me one day soon. I plan on going to a university for film and video production to further my knowledge of the subject.”
Graduating in December, Chandon said he makes the art he does because starting with nothing but lines then coming out with a full-on detailed final product is amazing to him and satisfying. “Just the thought of doing all of that with my own hands is surprising,” he said. “Then I can share it with the people around me and make them smile and acknowledge the hard work I put into each and everyone,” he said.
“I believe my artwork best represents me and what I love to do. The goals I have as an artist are to improve with each piece I do. So, when I am alone at night making the art I love, I feel like I don’t have a care in the world.”