As the federal government worked to waylay concern of a banking crisis this week after two major banks failed, the interim chair for East Carolina University’s Department of Economics said their closure was a “robustness” check the industry passed.

Silicon Valley Bank out of Santa Clara, California, suffered the second-largest bank failure in history on Friday, according to the Associated Press. Sunday night, regulators announced that New York-based Signature Bank also failed, the AP reported. At more than $110 billion in assets, Signature Bank is the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

