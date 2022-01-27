Combating human trafficking in North Carolina requires collaboration among agencies, educating the public and providing services to survivors, experts said during a panel discussion last week.
Experts on the panel were featured in the documentary “Human Trafficking in North Carolina,” which streamed for the first time on Wednesday and highlights survivors of both labor and sex trafficking, as well as professionals working in the anti-human trafficking movement.
The Wednesday online event was hosted by N.C. Stop Human Trafficking, a local education and advocacy organization in conjunction with January’s National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month observances.
North Carolina ranked ninth in the nation for reported human trafficking cases in 2020, according to a national trafficking hotline.
Members of the panel were Kiricka Yarbough Smith, director of human trafficking programs at the N.C. Council on Women and Youth Involvement, Vicki Dalia, author and advocate, and Caitlyn Ryland, supervising attorney with the Farmworker Unit of Legal Aid of North Carolina.
Pam Strickland of Farmville, founder and CEO of NC Stop Human Trafficking, asked the panelists what action North Carolina could take that would be a game-changer for addressing human trafficking.
Smith noted that human trafficking is a multifaceted problem.
“I think we talk a lot about human trafficking where it looks like it’s something completely different, separate and hard to understand,” she said. “We see domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse all the time. I think for me that’s how I see it. It’s oftentimes intersecting one of those issues.”
Her suggestion was to increase collaboration across movements and agencies.
“For me, it all boils back down to the word collaboration — somehow our movement has shifted into silos,” Smith said. “I think a part of that collaboration comes from being informed by other movements and looking at what the successes were of the domestic violence movement, the sexual assault movement and what has happened with child abuse in North Carolina.
“How can we really use some of those things to make our work more productive?” she asked.
Dalia, a survivor of familial abuse, discussed how difficult it is to identify children who are abused by their families.
“Trying to develop a profile that can be taught to any caregiver in the world of the familial child that’s being sold for sex is difficult,” she said. “Then coming up with programs that will help that familial child and keep them in a safe situation is very difficult.”
Dalia is working with a Ph.D. candidate at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to develop a profile to identify children who experience familial sexual abuse.
“The most important thing is educating people so that they actually believe that it happens and they are horrified by it happening and they want to pay attention to keep our children safe,” Dalia said.
Caitlyn Ryland, who handles labor trafficking cases, suggested focusing on the trafficking survivor and making services more accessible.
“We would really be served well as a movement in North Carolina to resist looking at the problem from a rescue mentality and work on listening to survivors about what they think will achieve justice and what they want,” Ryland said.
“Some things that our survivor clients told us were really important to them was having agencies and services that meet people where they are and that are accessible,” she said. “We can find ways or systems to remove barriers and treat others in our community like full members of our society.
“Sometimes we only want to accept someone for the services they provide us, not as a member of our community,” Ryland said.
The documentary features additional insight from the panelists and stories from survivors of both labor and sex trafficking. Visit encstophumantraffickking.org for more information.