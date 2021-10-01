FARMVILLE — Years of careful land stewardship and conservation work have paid off for a Farmville farming operation.
The Pitt County Soil and Water District announced that S&S Farms and Homeplace Strawberries has been named the 2021 State Conservation Farm Family of the Year by the North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
The farm owned by the Sutton family — Steve and Judy Sutton, Jonathan and Leslie Sutton and Jennifer and Phillip Suggs — began operating more than 40 years ago with row crops such as tobacco and cotton.
“Steve Sutton and his family are great Americans,” said Leroy Smith, chairman of the Pitt Soil and Water Conservation District Board. “He has a very diverse agricultural operation which includes corn, soybeans, chickens and fish. He feeds many Americans every day while doing everything possible to protect the land.”
Steve Sutton said in a video interview that the farm was started by his grandfather, who moved from Greene County to Pitt County in 1952.
“Tobacco was a mainstay for us early in our farming career,” he said. “When I started in 1974 I began to have a conservation awareness that brought us to the point where we are today.”
Sutton purchased the farm in 1986 and immediately began conservation efforts, working to diversify the farm’s offerings by adding chicken houses and eventually moving away from tobacco to add row crops and set up green storage areas.
“We farm about 2,500 acres of land now and that consists of about 1,100 acres of corn, about 1,400 acres of soybeans and we do about 40 acres of wheat that is in a double-crop situation,” he said.
Building waterways into the cropland allowed the operation to limit erosion along the edge of fields and to filter water into the nearby woods.
“So it was a wildlife effort for us as well as a conservation effort,” Sutton said.
Conservation made the transition away from tobacco possible, he said. Earthworm buildup in the soil has created an environment “where my crop can stand the most adverse conditions.”
Sutton calculates that there are somewhere between 800,000 to 1 million worms per acre, cutting 1,200 miles of passages in the root zone of his crops.
“That is ultra important in growing the kind of crops we are trying to grow today,” he said, “because we don’t turn a switch on to get water. That means we have to conserve the water we got yesterday and make it last for three to four days.”
In 2018, the Sutton/Suggs family established Homeplace Strawberries and More to promote agritourism in the community and provide an avenue for Pitt County children to learn about agriculture while having fun in a safe environment.
The family hosts annual community events and welcomes field trips of preschool and school-aged children throughout the year.
They also offer a space for youth group gatherings, family reunions and birthday parties.
Children are educated about agriculture, conservation, and even wildlife through the family’s livestock.
“I am very proud of this award. Many years of hard work in conservation has led us to where we are today,” Sutton said. “We strive to address soil health and conservation efforts on our farms.
“This award is icing on the cake for all the many conservation efforts we have implemented.
“One of the challenges and one of the responsibilities that we all have is preserving agriculture for our family, for our county, for our state and for our country,” Sutton said.
S&S Farms was selected as the Coastal Plains Conservation Farm Family Region Winner in July. The regional and state-level award components include commodity, livestock conservation activities, best management practices, conservation organizations and activities, stewardship and community leadership.