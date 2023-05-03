The family of a man who operates a popular barbecue truck in Greene and Pitt counties is seeking the public’s support after an explosion in the truck.
Mark Shirley, owner and chef of Ole Time Smokehouse, was changing a propane tank on April 18 when the accident happened, his twin sister Denise Lowery said.
“Around 10:30 a.m., he opened at 11 for lunch, he was kind of getting rushed and had cooked his chicken, he hadn’t chopped any barbecue yet,” Lowery said. “I assume one of the grills on the back of the truck ran out of fuel and he was changing the tank.
“Wherever he was back there changing it, he was in a rush and preoccupied, stuff on his mind, and he neglected to turn the valve off to the grill. My understanding is when he hooked the tank back to the grill, it of course filled up with gas. When he stuck the lighter in there to light it, it blew back on him.”
Shirley sustained third-degree burns on his right arm, underarm and side down to his waist and across nearly to his navel and on part of his back. He also sustained second-degree burns on his right hand and his left arm from the wrist to about the elbow, Lowery said.
Shirley has since undergone skin graft procedures. He is currently recovering in the hospital, undergoing physical and occupational therapy to ensure the grafts adhere and stay flexible. He will occasionally suffer a low-grade fever, which doctors told Lowery is standard following an operation.
“He’s doing well considering,” Lowery said.
With a hospital stay of at least two to four weeks expected, Shirley will be unable to operate the truck, which is his sole source of income. While family is trying to fulfill catering contracts and see if they can run the show in his place, medical and personal bills are still rolling in.
To assuage some of the financial strain, a friend of Lowery and Shirley’s set up a GoFundMe fundraiser which has raised more than $2,000 of a $20,000 goal. Lowery said that community members have helped out consistently in as many ways as they can.
“They’ve been awesome,” Lowery said. “I don’t know how in the world word spread so fast, but on April 18, Tuesday, when it happened, that evening we were getting calls, texts, messages on Facebook on how he’s doing. It’s amazing the support he has gotten.”
Lowery is keeping friends and customers updated through her Facebook page and Shirley’s pageg, as well as the Ole Time Smokehouse page.
Shirley in 2021 sued the Town of Farmville over rules put in place that curtailed the ability of his business and other food trucks to operate in town.