WINTERVILLE — A Pitt County legislator announced last week he is advocating for a budget appropriation of $400,000 for a program that helps the formerly incarcerated re-enter society.
Rep. Brian Farkas, a Democrat representing District 9 in southern Pitt County, said that figure would be the initial amount filed for Pitt Community College’s Local Re-entry Council (LRC).
Staff for PCC and the LRC joined Farkas at the council’s office on Evans Street on Wednesday for a news conference about the initiative, which coincides with Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement of “Second Chances Week” in N.C.
Farkas said he would be taking action at the state legislature’s short session, which began Wednesday.
“This is about lifting up our neighbors,” Farkas said. “I’m confident we can keep the politics out of this and do the right thing in the upcoming budget. I will work with anyone who is serious about a solution here.”
Farkas said the LRC is important not only for eastern N.C. but for the state as a whole. He said that it has been looked at by various entities including the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as a possible model for replication among re-entry programs.
The program provides recently released individuals with a support system as well as essentials like housing, transportation and job training.
Ralph Soney, PCC’s re-entry coordinator, said that since the college adopted the LRC in August 2021 more than 179 people have been helped. He said that the program provides a serious return on investment.
Soney and staff visited Greensboro earlier this week for the state’s summit on re-entry where they engaged in programs like re-entry simulators. Tashika Thigpen-Lilley, adult re-entry case manager for the council, said that she met various roadblocks in the scenario, which puts people in the shoes of a recently released person to see what the first week out is like.
“I remember I lost my ID,” Thigpen-Lilley said. “Then I had to pay $15 to get a new ID, so I went to go donate plasma and they said I needed my ID to do that.”
A staffer who has seen the benefits of the LRC, back when it was the nonprofit organization STRIVE, said that bringing education like the simulator to Pitt County is a great way to promote empathy and keep young people from making the same mistakes he did.
“It allows people a firsthand kind of experience of what it’s like to enter back into society with limited resources and limited support,” said Brenton Grice, a participant navigator with the LRC’s youth program. “It’s almost — I don’t want to say insurmountable — but it’s a very hard, hard task at hand.”
In 2016, Grice was released from prison after serving almost 10 years for armed robbery and other charges. He now works with 14-17-year-olds who are at risk. He said when he got out, the LRC gave him a place to readjust and got him reacquainted with technology.
“They’re little mes and I’m trying to save them before they end up in front of a judge who’s not going to work with them,” Grice said.
In addition to possible programs like the simulator, Farkas and staff said the LRC is in need of funding to hire a full-time substance abuse counselor as well as get transportation contracts. The decision on how to spend the money will be left to Soney and his team.
The program’s current primary funding is a $300,000 grant from the Department of Public Safety that pays out over two years. In addition to youth, the LRC has a branch to serve the general population and another for women.
Farkas said Pitt County’s Board of Commissioners has discussed increasing funding to the program and he hopes that the City of Greenville will increase its current $20,000 yearly commitment.
Department of Public Safety stats say that 25 percent of North Carolinians have some sort of criminal record.