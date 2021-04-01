Farm Bureau breaks ground in Winterville

WINTERVILLE — N.C. Farm Bureau Insurance broke ground at a new location on Beacon Drive last week at a ceremony sponsored by the Winterville Chamber of Commerce.
Currently serving customers in the West Fire Tower Village shopping center, 740 W. Fire Tower Road, the new free-standing building will be located nearby across from Aquaventure.
“It’s great to see shovels in the ground to build a new building and be a part of the Winterville community. We’re excited about this,” said Allen Houck executive vice president and general vice manager for Farm Bureau.
Carlton Venters, general manager of the Winterville and Farmville Farm Bureau agencies added, “I am excited. I am so looking forward to getting in here.”
The 4,000-square-foot building will house eight offices and be complete with its own parking lot allowing for agents to better meet their customers’ needs.
“We like to be able to serve our members and we want our customers to know our agents and be able to come in and meet face-to-face. Having that building helps makes sure we have that personal relationship with our customers,” Houck said.
“Different companies have different models. Some people prefer internet and phone calls but our agents are there to be your partner. We need that trusting relationship. You can do that face-to-face.”
Customer service has remained a top priority of Farm Bureau, said Dennis Furr, the senior executive of marketing.
“(This branch) grew by five percent event through COVID. It shows what great service they offer the community here and how important the community here is to us,” Furr said.
“It’s great to see a county office growing. This new location is going to be great.”
The new building will not only allow Farm Bureau to better serve its clients but allow for the company to expand.
“I feel we will be better able to service the clients. There will be room for expansion and room for associated agents. We can grow with the community as well and just be there for them,” Venters said.
“Success is not possible without vision and I believe with the trust we have from our board and home office in Raleigh we can create a better tomorrow.”
The site’s location was a large draw to the agency since they serve Grifton, Ayden, Winterville and Greenville.
“It’s location is close to Highway 11. People from Ayden, Grifton and Greenville come right by here. If you live in Ayden and Grifton you have to come this way,” Venters said adding, many travel this route to reach Sam’s Club as well as the area’s restaurants and stores.
Members of the Winterville community were present to watch as Farm Bureau members break ground at their new site.
“They will have their own office right here in Winterville. We’re glad they are here,” said Chamber director Debbie Avery.
Chamber president Alton Wadford added, “This is a great company to have with us. We look forward to having you here for many years.”
Council member Ricky Hines said their presence would encourage more businesses to locate along Beacon Drive. “We really appreciated ya’ll choosing Winterville,” Hines said.