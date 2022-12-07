...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
Shopper browse at Leroy James Farmer’s Market on County Home Road in 2021.
All donated holiday cards will be delivered by volunteers with Pitt County Council on Aging Meals on Wheels program to senior citizens.
Entries will be judged according to the following criteria: Originality, ingenious use of inexpensive materials, quality of the work, suitability of the title, and quality of the work in light of the participant’s age.
All entries must include a nice message to a senior citizen on the inside of their card.
First-, second- and third-place winners will be announced Dec. 16. Each winner will receive a gift card from Simply Natural Creamery.
The market on Dec. 10 will host The Holiday Magic Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus visit from 10 a.m. to noon. Parents and guardians may take photos to mark the occasion.
Market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 17; 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23; 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturdays, Jan. 1-31.
The Pitt County Department of Social Services continues to seek help from the community to bring “Holiday Cheer” to the 225 foster children currently in legal custody of the agency.
The annual holiday support program that relies solely on donations from citizens and community partners, county government said. Donations of financial assistance along with new, unwrapped toys and clothing items are being accepted.
DSS is asking residents to consider sponsoring a child by purchasing items such as toys, gift cards, games, puzzles, coloring books and monetary donations. The department is also in need of diapers and pull-ups of all sizes, socks, pajamas, gloves and toboggans.
The department is hoping to receive donations by Dec. 9 to distribute gifts to the children but will accept donations after this date.
Make checks or money orders payable to Pitt County Department of Social Services and earmark them “Foster Care Holiday Cheer.” Mail or deliver donations to Pitt County Department of Social Services, ATTN: Foster Care Special Needs & Holiday Fund, 1717 W. Fifth St., Greenville.