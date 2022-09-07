PACTOLUS — Cotton is grown in 17 states from Virginia to California and differences in temperature and availability of water mean farmers vary their approach in raising and harvesting the nation’s second-largest crop.
While farmers plant and harvest according to their local environment, there are plenty of opportunities to learn new methods from other parts of the country.
Last week 16 growers from Arizona, California, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas visited Pitt County and nine other eastern North Carolina locations as part of the National Cotton Council’s Producer Information Exchange program.
Launched in 1989, the program’s focus is to help cotton producers maximize production efficiency and improve yields and fiber quality.
They learn about fundamental practices such as land preparation, planting, fertilization, pest control, irrigation and harvesting.
They also see how other farmers have adopted new and existing technology.
“A lot of times we are all so busy we don’t have time to talk with each other like we do in this setting. We learn a lot from each other,” said Russ Eggemeyer, 37, of Midkiff, Texas. He is a fifth-generation farmer, starting his own operation in 2011.
The group toured the operations of J.P. Davenport & Son in Pactolus on Aug. 30. They saw a field of tobacco being harvested, how the crop is prepared for curing, equipment used for cotton, peanut and tobacco production and its seed production facility.
Most on the tour had never seen tobacco plants or a tobacco harvest.
Like others on the tour, Ian Parker of Mulvane, Kansas, was surprised by the practices involved in farming tobacco.
“It’s kind of interesting that they are still using more human labor than mechanical labor,” Parker said.
Others were surprised to learn a tobacco plant is harvested multiple times, starting with the bottom leaves and then working up to the middle section of leaves and finally the top leaves.
While machinery harvests the leaves now, brothers David and Chris Sawyer described harvesting the leaves by hand when they were teenagers, then having to take great care in storing the leaves.
Today’s leaves are collected in a container and workers walk on the top to compact them for bundling and curing. David Sawyer said he would have been yelled out for walking across the leaves when he was a teen.
The group was impressed with the diversity of crops grown in the state.
“It’s beautiful and completely different world than we live in,” said Landon Mires, 37, of O’Donnell, Texas. “Y’all can grow anything here it seems like. There’s corn, there’s beans, there’s tobacco there’s sweet potatoes. Everything. It’s a whole different world than we live in.”
“A few years ago we were 100 percent cotton, we didn’t grow anything else. But my brother-in-law and I have attempted to diversify,” said Orin Romine, 39, of Big Spring, Texas. He is a fourth-generation farmer whose family grows cotton, wheat and grain sorghum.
“The people I’ve spoken to up here have several cash crops. Several extra revenue streams. I think that diversification is a very valuable thing.
“There are things that I seen that could help us at home.”
One of the drawbacks to diversification is the lack of labor, he said. People who traditionally worked in farming now work on oil rigs. Romine said he was interested to learn about the success North Carolina farmers are having with the H-2A program, which allows agricultural producers to bring in agriculture workers from other countries on a temporary basis.
Having extra workers will make it easier to diversify, he said.
Romine, Eggemeyer and Landon Mires of O’Donnell, Texas, all farm in an area about six hours west of Dallas. The area has suffered through a devastating drought that only saw 2 inches of rainfall between August 2021 and Aug. 8 of this year.
“It’s the first time in family history we’ve had zero cotton across 8,000 acres,” said Mires, 38.
The region had a similar experience in 2011, Mires said. His family tried to irrigate their crop but he described the groundwater as “salty” and the crop didn’t survive.
“We need that rainfall to make irrigation water work, and in ’11 it didn’t. We saw that it can’t work on its own and we saw the writing on the wall,” Mires said. “We saw the long-term forecast that we weren’t going to get any rain (this year) so we just bit the bullet, planted our crop, insured it out and we were done farming.”
Romine said his family planted cotton but it was done to prevent soil erosion rather than harvest a crop. He too collected crop insurance.
“Crop insurance is nothing compared to a good crop, but nobody went out of business, nobody went under,” Romine said.
In the last three weeks, the region has received several inches of rainfall, Romine said. He and his family will plant wheat and hay when he returns home.
Another state struggling with drought and low water supply is California.
Doug Cardoza, 53, of Tipton, California, grows cotton, wheat, corn, alfalfa and almonds and all require irrigation with water drawn from nearby mountain lakes and pumped out of the ground.
Tipton is located between Los Angeles and San Francisco and drought in this area has made the state place limitations on how much water farmers can draw out of ground wells, he said.
“We’re trying to figure out different ways to make crops,” Cardoza said. “Some crops take 5-acre feet of water and we are only allowed 1.7 and then they start charging us extra.” An acre-foot of water is 325,850 gallons. Farmers pay $90 for the first-acre foot, $190 for the second acre-foot and $500 for the third acre-foot and beyond.
Cardoza said in previous years he’s paid $400 per crop for irrigation. This year he will spend about $1,000.
In 2035, it will be mandatory that farmers can’t draw more than 1.7 acre-feet of water, he said.
He’s investigating using a drip irrigation system to promote water conservation but it can only do so much, Cardoza said.
“A crop needs so much water to make a crop,” he said. Cotton uses the least amount of water so he’ll grow more to stay in the water usage range.
He believes California agriculture will undergo drastic changes in the next several decades.
“California is pushing more to trees, pistachios and almonds, but I think that is going to change because of the water restrictions,” he said.
BASF Agricultural Solutions, which produces fungicides, insecticides, herbicides and seed treatments, sponsors the Program Information Exchange through The Cotton Foundation.
“This is a unique educational opportunity for America’s cotton producers,” said Bryan Perry, U.S. head of seeds and traits for BASF. “New technology continues to accelerate at a rapid pace but adapting these tools and techniques to specific farming operations is a challenge. These P.I.E. participants are receiving an invaluable experience by not only seeing innovative farming practices firsthand but getting to ask questions about them face-to-face with their peers.”