FARMVILLE — A celebration last week honored a family known for their sustainable farming practices, educational efforts and for their strawberries.
Family and friends gathered along with community members and agricultural leaders at S&S Farms and Homeplace Strawberries to recognize the Sutton family with the 2021 State Conservation Farm Family of the Year award at their facility on Chinquapin Road.
The N.C. Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts named the family as the winner in September and gave the award to them in person on Tuesday. The annual honor is presented to families who are innovating sound and cost-effective conservation practices.
“S&S Farms is well aware of the agricultural illiteracy that is present all around us,” said Mitch Smith, a longtime agricultural agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service in Pitt County. “We live in a world that is disconnected from production agriculture and often does not know where its food comes from. Steve and his team developed Homeplace Strawberries, which allows elementary students and adults to hear the story of agriculture. This allows the non-farmer to reconnect to their roots. A farm is something that we all have in common at some time.”
The Sutton family has been operating their nearly 3,000-acre farm since 1952, when Steve Sutton’s grandfather moved from Greene County to Pitt County. Initially, the farm produced tobacco and cotton. When Steve purchased the farm in 1986, he began conservation work and added wheat, strawberries, pumpkins, corn, soybeans and other vegetables to their list of crops over the years.
Steve and Judy Sutton, Jonathan and Leslie Sutton and Jennifer and Phillip Suggs operate the farm today. “We farm about 2,500 acres of land now, and that consists of about 1,100 acres of corn, about 1,400 acres of soybeans and we do about 40 acres of wheat that is in a double-crop situation,” he said in a film about the operation.
Building waterways into the cropland allowed the operation to limit erosion along the edge of fields and to filter water into the nearby woods. Conservation made the transition away from tobacco possible, Sutton said. Earthworm buildup in the soil has created an environment “where my crop can stand the most adverse conditions.”
He credits his conservation practices with helping him transition from tobacco to other crops. “When I decided to make that transition ... conservation did every bit of that. It did that through no-till, earthworm buildup and microbial activity in the soil. My crop can stand the most adverse conditions today,” he said.
State and local officials attended the Wednesday recognition event along with a crowd of well-wishers.
“When he started talking about the amount of earthworms per square feet in his field, that pretty much settled it for me. This man is a conservationist at heart,” N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said during his speech at the ceremony.
Smith praised Sutton and his family for their diligence. He said he had been inspired by Sutton’s innovation at the start of his career.
“As a developing agent at the extension office, we used to reflect on the positive ways that you managed this farm and how that influenced us as we transferred research-based information back to our farmers. We thank you for allowing us to do that. There are many lessons to be gained from S&S Farms that could affect many businesses in North Carolina, not just in Farmville,” he said.
The Sutton Family introduces their practices to the public through Homeplace Strawberries and More. The venue hosts weddings, birthday parties, family and group gatherings, field trips and regularly host events including an Easter egg hunt, Spring Vendor Fair, July 4 Celebration and a Fall Harvest Festival with vendors.
The ceremony closed with another award presentation. The Sutton Family was presented with a certificate of appreciation from the office of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. His deputy chief of staff, Krishana Polite, presented the certificate to the family.
“This special privilege is given to Steven Sutton and his family in appreciation of your leadership and pursuit of technological advancements for the longevity of North Carolina farming,” she said.