FARMVILLE — The town Board of Commissioners renewed a lease agreement with the Farmville Community Garden and formally accepted three grants at the April 3 Board of Commissioners meeting.

For several years, the town of Farmville has leased a lot on Cotton Street to the Farmville Community Garden, which began when members of the community were interested in establishing a garden on the vacant lot.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.