FARMVILLE — The town Board of Commissioners renewed a lease agreement with the Farmville Community Garden and formally accepted three grants at the April 3 Board of Commissioners meeting.
For several years, the town of Farmville has leased a lot on Cotton Street to the Farmville Community Garden, which began when members of the community were interested in establishing a garden on the vacant lot.
Volunteers worked to establish beds, planted trees and maintained their beds while the town established a water source for the garden.
“At this time, the group was a loose knit group and not a legal entity,” said town manager David Hodgkins.
Recently, the Farmville Community Garden has achieved 503 C status making it a nonprofit organization with an established board of four people. The nonprofit hopes to continue to expand on the garden, enhancing it as an asset to the community.
“The lease would be a nominal dollar amount each year,” Hodgkins said.
“They would have to be an active organization and have performance standards. We feel like we covered all bases (with the lease). The recommendation is to formalize it for five years.”
Commissioner Bert Smith made the motion to approve the lease and it was unanimously approved. Commissioner Brenda Elks voted over the phone.
Commissioner Jamin Dixon thanked the members of the Farmville Community Garden for their work as did Smith, who noted their efforts had achieved the Farmville Community Garden a spot on ABC News.
Commissioners were also quick to formally accept two grants the town received.
The first grant was from the Division of Water Infrastructure through the American Rescue Plan Act, ARPA, in the amount of $2,454,000. This 100 percent grant will allow the town to replace existing old galvanized and cast iron waterlines.
The second grant accepted also was from the Division of Water Infrastructure, with funding coming from ARPA in the amount of $4,431,000. This funding will allow the town to relocate a portion of existing 36-inch diameter sewer outfall along Middle Swamp that is currently located in the floodplain.
The town has been working to secure funding to move the Middle Swamp station for many years.
The third formal acceptance also was funded through the Division of Water Infrastructure with funding from ARPA. The $3.5 million dollar grant will replace existing sanitary sewer collection assets within the original section of the Farmville Housing Authority and cover the cost of rehabilitating of the existing sanitary sewer pump station.
“You can see where some of the streets are in bad shape. This allocates those fund to replace all that affected infrastructure to the Housing Authority. It will all be brand new,” said Rich Moore, engineer with McDavid Associates.