FARMVILLE — More housing may be in store for the town after the Farmville Board of Commissioners approved rezoning a 2.2 acre lot on the west side of town to a high-density residential district.
The board also discussed upcoming events heard complaints about handicapped accessibility from a local resident during its regular meeting on Nov. 1.
Board members approved a motion to rezone a 2.2-acre lot located on West Wilson Street. The parcel was rezoned to an R5 classification, allowing the development of single-family homes similar in size to those in the surrounding lots.
The meeting began with reminders about upcoming events in Farmville:
- Taste of Farmville: 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, downtown business district.
- Christmas tree lighting: 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, downtown Farmville.
- Christmas Parade: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, downtown Farmville.
- Christmas light tour: 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 11.
- Farmville 150th Anniversary Gala: Jan. 15. Tickets are on sale at the Farmville Chamber of Commerce.
Steven Hardy-Braz, a Farmville resident, spoke to the board about his concerns about the lack of handicapped accessibility around town.
Hardy-Braz called areas of inaccessibility a “denial of civil rights of people with disabilities.” He said that sidewalks are still being constructed that disregard the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. He specifically referenced the railroad tracks that residents must cross to get to the community center to vote.
Brass said he has found over 100 sidewalk violations, including some that were constructed this year. He urged the board to take action to make the town accessible for all residents.
Mayor John Moore said he was proud of the progress that has been made regarding accessibility in town, but he acknowledged that there is still work to be done. He thanked Brass for bringing the issue to the board’s attention.
In other action, the board:
- Approved a motion to change the time of the Dec. 6 board meeting to 5 Pp.m.
- Approved a motion to close portions of Main Street and West Wilson Street for the Taste of Farmville event on Dec. 3.
- Ammended the 2021-22 budget for the Farmville library.
- Approved the re-appointment of Tree and Community Appearance Board member Mary Steinbauer.