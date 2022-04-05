Farmville Town Commissioner Alma Hobbs shares the poem "Success" at the Town Board meeting on Monday in celebration of National Poetry Month. The town observes the celebration every year. Listening to Hobbs' poem are Commissioner Jamin Dixon and Mayor John Moore.
Bobby Burns
Staff Writer
Commissioner Jamin Dixon read "Don't Change on My Account" by Shel Silverstein. His two young daughters, Mary Clair and Caroline, also wrote an original poem entitled "My Town."
Farmville kicked off its observance of National Poetry Month at the regular Town Board meeting on Monday with the reading of the proclamation that Farmville would be one of many towns throughout the country celebrating the largest literary events in the world.
After Mayor John Moore read the proclamation, Commissioner Jamin Dixon shared a Shel Silverstein poem and an original poem written by his daughters.
Following his presentation, Commissioner Alma Hobbs read a poem called “Success” by an unknown author and compared it to the achievements and accomplishments of Farmville.
“Farmville is a creative and innovative town that celebrates the arts on an everyday basis, and it’s wonderful that the community embraces and observes National Poetry Month every year,” said Lori Drake, executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Poetry Committee.
“We are thrilled that the mayor and the town board and residents participate every year.”
Established by the Academy of American poets in 1996, National Poetry Month is designed to inspire the reading and writing of poems, encourage support of poets and poetry, and highlight the extraordinary legacy and ongoing achievements of American poets.
The town also is sponsoring a “Hometown Haiku” Contest, which is open to all adults and children in Pitt County. Submissions are due by Wednesday, April 20, and may be sent to the Chamber of Commerce at info@farmvillencchamber.org.
As a way to share and celebrate poetry, three columns in the Standard newspaper in April will feature a historical poem with commentary from the Poetry Committee.
Farmville’s observance of National Poetry Month is sponsored by the Farmville Public Library, the Farmville Community Arts Council and the Chamber of Commerce.