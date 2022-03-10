FARMVILLE — An independent study will look at Farmville’s electric rates after the town’s Board of Commissioners authorized a request to conduct a cost-of-services analysis.
Town Manager David Hodgkins presented the request, saying that Farmville last had an independent electric rates study done in 2016.
“Every few years it’s a good idea to do one to make sure we are charging what we need to charge,” Hodgkins said.
“As a result of the last study, we actually lowered rates by 10 percent in 2016 and another 4.1 percent back in 2017,” he said. “Contrary to what some of you may hear from the public or see on Facebook, those are the only changes that have been made in the last 20 years to our electric rates.”
Commissioner Bert Smith made a motion to authorize the utility cost study through ElectriCities. It was approved unanimously.
Meeting time change
The board voted to change its monthly meeting time from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to better facilitate public participation and accommodate town staff. Commissioner Brenda Elks made a motion to adopt the new time and it was approved unanimously.
The board will continue holding its meetings on the first Monday of each month at Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St., Farmville. The new meeting time will go into effect at the upcoming April 4 meeting.
Library Policy Revision
The board heard a request to revise the Farmville Public Library’s code of conduct at its Monday meeting. Hodgkins said the changes were proposed last week at the board’s retreat, and he gave an overview of some of the proposed modifications.
“There are some new rules here about the internet policy and use of photographic, video and other recording devices,” he said.
The revisions also distinguish major and minor violations of the code of conduct.
Commissioner Brenda Elks made a motion to approve the changes to the policy “to give much better leverage to the library staff.” The motion passed unanimously.