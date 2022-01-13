The Farmville Chamber of Commerce hosted a First Friday event downtown as part of an ongoing celebration of the town’s 150th anniversary.
The event began at 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, with stores extending their hours for customers to shop.
Some braved the cold and walked the downtown streets browsing the row of storefronts, while others ducked into Farmville Pizza and Mi Cabanita for dinner.
Later, residents gathered in front of the fire station to listen to a live performance by the gospel group, Tim Sutton Trio. One resident, Beverly Mace, said the cold weather wasn’t going to stop her from enjoying the evening.
“We have something to celebrate and I think it’s important for us to still get out, even during these times,” she said.
The evening ended with a fireworks display which attendees watched from Town Common.
This event was the latest in the string of the town’s anniversary celebrations. Farmville began celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary back in October with its Historical Ghost Walks.
The next event is a black-tie gala, initially scheduled for Saturday. Due to the surge of the COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, the chamber decided to postpone the indoor event.
Lori Drake, executive director of the chamber, said a new gala date will be announced soon.
The anniversary celebration will wrap up with a parade on Feb. 12, the date the town officially was founded. The parade will feature historically themed floats that will be judged for prizes.
“Farmville continues to grow and thrive, so we are celebrating the 150 years as well as the success that we have had even in the last eight to 10 years,” Drake said.
She listed the new library building that opened last May, The NC Furniture School and The GlassStation, a glass-blowing facility operating as an extension of the East Carolina University School of Art and Design, as a few of Farmville’s successes.
She also highlighted the Paramount Theater which celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.
Farmville has experienced steady economic growth over the years as it has continued to welcome new businesses, Drake said. The town also has seen an increase in young professionals moving to town due to its growth and opportune location, she said.
As a result, housing options have continued to expand.
“We’re really excited about our loft apartments. We have a lot of young professionals coming to Farmville because it’s an easy commute either to Greenville, Wilson and Raleigh,” Drake said.
Farmville has welcomed new businesses since 2019:
- Aggie’s Cafe
- AK Sales
- Bonnie’s Cafe (reopened)
- Cafe Madeleine
- Carolina Rack and Mezzanines
- Farmville Hardware
- Lanoca Coffee Company
- Lee and Harrell Real Estate Professionals
- Liberty Mutual Agent located in Farmville
- My Sister’s Place
- North Carolina Furniture School
- Paleteria Deya
- Pharmville Drug
- Power Resource Group (PRG)
- Rebecca Thomas Art Studio & Classes
- Rising Stars of Farmville Childcare
- Shoppes on Main
- The Corner Spa
- Wren’s Jewelry Store
Several businesses in town have relocated or renovated, including:
- Barnes Detailing Service
- EZ Wireless — US Cellular
- Farmville Pizza