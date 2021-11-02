The Farmville Chamber of Commerce last week held a grand opening celebration for the Corner Spa at 3733 N. Main St.
The event took place Oct. 26 and brought out Chamber Director Lori Drake, town commissioners Bert Smith and Jamin Dixon and Mayor John Moore as well as other guests.
The business opened in June and provides hair styling, coloring, cuts and highlights as well as pedicures and manicures and more. Lynda Kachman is the owner, Stephanie Kordulewski, is the manager and stylist and Pam Cunningham works the front desk.
It offers two tanning beds, halo breathing therapy, a compression chair for blood circulation, massages and instasculpting, which is advanced non-surgical face and body solutions.
They business formerly operated as the Sapphire Salon but needed more space and the location of the Corner Spa provided that, Cunningham said. “We are happy to be in Farmville.”
Kachman is also the owner of a new childcare facility in Farmville: The Rising Stars of Farmville. A ribbon cutting for Rising Stars of Farmville is schedule for 5 p.m. Nov. 16.
The spa is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Appointments available after hours as well.
Visit them online at facebook.com/TheCornerSpaNC and call 228-8081.