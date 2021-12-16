FARMVILLE — Hundreds of people lined Main Street to watch Farmville’s annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. For many, attending the parade is a holiday tradition.
Suzanne Lovic and her family go to see Santa at the Farmville Christian Church and then attend the parade every year.
Lovac said seeing her children visit Santa is her favorite part about Christmas. She also said spending time with family is something she enjoys about the holiday.
Edgar Britt of Fremont, who has three children, said his Christmas traditions include an annual gingerbread house competition. In addition, members of his family open a gift early — usually a pair of pajamas — and watch movies.
The main tradition, however, is attending as many Christmas parades as possible, Britt said.
Cassandra Tripp of Fountain celebrates Christmas by decorating the tree. After the Farmville parade, which is a tradition in itself, she and her family had plans to go home and make Christmas cookies and marshmallow treats, then work on a gingerbread train.
Tripp said she has been attending the Farmville parade since she was small, but this is the first year her children have attended.
“Spending time with family and getting presents and just trying to celebrate the real meaning of the season, to try to have some good going on despite everything going on in the world,” said Tripp, listing her favorite things about Christmas.
Krista Vanvooren of Winterville said she loves decorating the Christmas tree with her mom and family. Every year the Christmas tree has to be purple, with purple ornaments, she said.
On Christmas Eve, the family reads “A Visit from St, Nicholas,” also known by its opening line: “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
This is Vanvooren’s third year attending the Farmville Christmas parade. She attends to support her students at Sam D. Bundy Elementary School.
Jerry Sutton said that he’s been attending the Christmas parade for as long as he can remember. He enjoys seeing Santa Claus and the kids running around.
On Christmas day, Sutton usually has a nice dinner and watches football.
“Just the time of year,” said Sutton in regards to his favorite part about Christmas. “It’s all about Jesus, isn’t it?”
The town started a new tradition with its first Farmville’s Day of Prayer on Saturday night, in honor of the town’s upcoming 150th anniversary. Dozens of people gathered at the town gazebo to pray for Farmville.
Pastor Jeffery Fields of Salvation and Praise Full Gospel Church helped to organize the event. Pastor Morgan Daguhety of First Christian Church of Farmville, Pastor Ronnie Wilkes of Bibleway Holiness Church, Pastor Stephen Dunn of Farmville United Methodist Church, along with Fields and Mayor John Moore, spoke at the event.
Fields said that the event was meant to pray for Farmville, town leaders, church leaders, community leaders and each resident.
“If we’ve made it through 150 years, I’m sure someone was praying along the way, and to make it another 150 years, somebody needs to be praying some more,” Fields said.
“Today is a day of prayer,” Daguhety said. “Prayer is nothing less than placing ourselves in the presence of God in order to fulfill God’s purposes and glorify God.
“God’s presence is here in this town,” Daguhety said. “Maybe God is present in every moment, and the only thing that is different is that only occasionally are we aware and alert enough to see it and hear it.”
Wilkes said the community needs to ask God “to work with us, to lead us, to guide us as we walk the streets of Farmville. We people of Farmville (need to) implement God more into our lives, not only implement him more into our lives, but learn how to allow him to become the head of our lives.”
Moore said he wanted to ask God to bless the town before starting other planned events for Farmville’s 150th anniversary.
“I thank the good Lord for bringing us together tonight. I’m going to task the ministers that are here tonight to not let this meeting and Day of Prayer — on this Town Common, under this gazebo — do not let it end here.
“We have built a fire. Let us continue,” he said. “Let’s get some prayers up and pray for our ministers that they will meet and continue to help us grow not only with parades and festivals but also in the word of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
Dunn led the town in prayer, saying, “We are all brothers and sisters, or we wouldn’t be here. We are all believers in Christ, or we wouldn’t be here. So, this is all of our job to be in prayer.”
The Bibleway Choir provided music during the event. Fields said he hopes that the Day of Prayer will become an annual event.