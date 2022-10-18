060222_sln_unveil-trail-10.jpg

Executive Director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce Lori Drake speaks at the H.B. Sugg Mural and “Pocket Park” on West Cotton and South Main Street in downtown Farmville on Thursday, June 2.

 Willow Abbey Mercando

The Board of Directors of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce has announced that Lori Drake has retired from her position as executive director. Her last day was Friday.

“I am excited to spend more time with my grandson, do some freelance work, and focus on some of my writing projects,” said Drake, who has worked for the Chamber for the past three years.

