...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 and light winds will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE...Much of eastern North Carolina away from the beaches.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Executive Director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce Lori Drake speaks at the H.B. Sugg Mural and “Pocket Park” on West Cotton and South Main Street in downtown Farmville on Thursday, June 2.
The Board of Directors of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce has announced that Lori Drake has retired from her position as executive director. Her last day was Friday.
“I am excited to spend more time with my grandson, do some freelance work, and focus on some of my writing projects,” said Drake, who has worked for the Chamber for the past three years.
In addition to her work at the chamber, Drake also ran the Visitor Center for the Town of Farmville, and during the Sesquicentennial Celebration, served as the point person for the town’s events.
“We appreciate all the work that Lori has done for the Chamber, and the board has enjoyed working with her over the past few years,” says Phillip Irvin, chairman of the chamber Board of Directors. “Lori Drake has been one of the most talented directors the chamber has ever had. She will be missed, and we wish her the best in her retirement.”
The board will begin a search process soon, and Drake will be available to help with the transition.
“I will always have fond memories of my time with the chamber, and I especially appreciated the opportunity to work with the chamber Board of Directors, Phillip Irvin, Tracie Durrett, Randy Walters, Kearney Long and Staci Garner,” said Drake.
“They are excellent business leaders who provided tremendous support and have greatly contributed to the success of the Farmville business community.”
The chamber is a private, nonprofit corporation that exists to advocate for the businesses in Farmville and to promote the town to residents and visitors.