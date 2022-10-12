FARMVILLE — The Farmville Board of Commissioners last week agreed to allocate $5,000 to the Chamber of Commerce for two upcoming holiday events.
Lori Drake, chamber director, presented the board with an overview of the events and requested the funds to cover costs for both the Holiday Open House and A Taste of Farmville, events designed to bolster commerce downtown.
Holiday Open House is an annual event where stores in the downtown area remain open for an extra shopping day before the holidays. Plans for this year’s event set for Nov. 19 — the Saturday before Thanksgiving — are in the works.
A Taste of Farmville is another annual downtown event scheduled for Dec. 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event features extended shopping hours, refreshments, carriage rides and music and highlights local eateries.
Other holiday events coming include the Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 2. This event will be held at the Walter B. Jones Town Common and will feature Christmas music, food, activities for the children and a visit from Santa Claus.
The town’s annual Christmas parade will be begin at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10. Parade applications can be found at farmvillenc.gov.
The board will meet again on Nov. 7.
Pizza Hut makover
The Pizza Hut of Farmville at 8811 W. Marlboro Road announced last week it will reopen as a Pizza Hut Classic on Oct. 18. These select locations are designed and decorated like the original dine-in restaurants and feature vintage checkered table clothes, Tiffany-style lamps and classic menu items.
The restaurant is hosting a grand re-opening event on Oct. 18 to unveil its remodeled dining room. The one-day, dine-in only event will include specials with throwback prices, contests and giveaways to celebrate the restaurant’s transformation.