taste of farmville

Jesus Delrosa of Farmville sports his Santa suit as he meets the big man himself at A Taste of Farmville in 2017

 The Standard

FARMVILLE — The Farmville Board of Commissioners last week agreed to allocate $5,000 to the Chamber of Commerce for two upcoming holiday events.

Lori Drake, chamber director, presented the board with an overview of the events and requested the funds to cover costs for both the Holiday Open House and A Taste of Farmville, events designed to bolster commerce downtown.

