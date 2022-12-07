...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
The Farmville Community Arts Council Board of Directors announced recently that it has hired Fred Austin as the organization’s executive director and Natasha Smith as its creative director.
The organization, chartered and continuously operating since 1977, is focused on establishing and maintaining awareness and appreciation of cultural arts in the community of Farmville, the announcement said. It operates mainly out of the Farmville Arts Center, comprised of the century-old Paramount Theatre and its next-door sibling, the newly renovated EMD Art Gallery, at 3723-3725 N. Main St.
Austin has been involved in performing arts for over 55 years, getting his spark during his middle school years growing up in suburban NYC on Long Island, the announcement said. Family ancestry in Dare County, N.C., brought him to Greenville to attend ECU, eventually discovering Farmville. He has made the Farmville area home since.
He joined FCAC soon after its formation and has had various roles within the organization, mostly involved in the renovations and operations of the facility, along with his cohort, Bevill Searcey.
Fred has enjoyed participating in the many shows produced on the Paramount Main Stage, whether it is running the sound or lights or being the House Manager during a performance. Audiences may have even seen him appear in the cast of a show here and there.
Austin is the sixth executive director for the organization.
Natasha Smith is a recent transfer to Farmville, the announcement said. She moved here from Martinsburg, West Virginia, with her husband Colt Smith and daughter Lemon Smith in 2020. She is a National Board-certified public school art teacher for 11 years and has taught dance, theatre and art outside of the school system.
Smith has taken a short step away from teaching and is currently a content-creator and actor for an online-school website, the announcement said. She has been having a great time working with the various theatrical functions of Farmville Arts Council and has so far acted, costumed, choreographed, written, and directed at the Paramount Main Stage.
The announcement said Smith is very excited to have a position helping to carry out the ideas and programs of the Farmville Community Arts Council.