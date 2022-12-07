The Farmville Community Arts Council Board of Directors announced recently that it has hired Fred Austin as the organization’s executive director and Natasha Smith as its creative director.

The organization, chartered and continuously operating since 1977, is focused on establishing and maintaining awareness and appreciation of cultural arts in the community of Farmville, the announcement said. It operates mainly out of the Farmville Arts Center, comprised of the century-old Paramount Theatre and its next-door sibling, the newly renovated EMD Art Gallery, at 3723-3725 N. Main St.

