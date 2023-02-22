The Pitt County Firefighter’s Association recently recognized Tommy Brady, Chris Hudson and Robby Koen, from left, for their contributions to the county’s fire service by recognizing them as the fire chief, firefighter and fire officer of the year for 2022.
Farmville’s fire chief and two more veteran firefighters from Pitt County earned top honors recently from the Pitt County Firefighter’s Association.
Floyd T. “Tommy” Brady Jr. was named fire chief of the year for 2022 while Chris Hudson and Robby Koen were presented with plaques recognizing them as firefighter and fire officer of the year, respectively. The men were honored at the association’s quarterly meeting at the Clark’s Neck Fire & Rescue Station No. 2 on Feb. 16.
The awards are presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding support and leadership to their department and the community and who have contributed to the overall good and advancement of fire services in Pitt County for the previous 12 months.
“Pitt County Emergency Management joins the Pitt County Firefighter’s Association in congratulating all award recipients and further thanking all of the dedicated individuals who serve the residents of Pitt County every day,” says Randy Gentry, director, Pitt County emergency management.
Brady has served the Farmville Fire Department for 24 years and was elected chief in 2016. “I was surprised. You don’t expect to get an award,” he said.
“You are nominated for it, but many people are, so you don’t expect to win it,” he said.
Brady was Pitt County’s firefighter of the year in 2006. He said he never thought about being a firefighter until he was 16 and some people he knew joined the fire department.
“I grew up with sports and it kept that team environment going,” he said.
He remained in the fire service because he likes helping people in their time of need.
“You can’t always fix it but you can help them,” he said.
The main responsibility of a fire chief is managing the department’s budget and personnel and making sure someone is available around the clock to provide service, he said.
“There’s a lot of dedication among our volunteers to make sure things are covered at all times,” Brady said.
Hudson, the assistant chief at Simpson Rural Fire Department, has 20 years of service. Koen, a lieutenant with Clarks Neck Fire & Rescue Department, has 38 years of service and was promoted to lieutenant in 2020.