The Pitt County Firefighter’s Association recently recognized Tommy Brady, Chris Hudson and Robby Koen, from left, for their contributions to the county’s fire service by recognizing them as the fire chief, firefighter and fire officer of the year for 2022.

 Contributed photo

Farmville’s fire chief and two more veteran firefighters from Pitt County earned top honors recently from the Pitt County Firefighter’s Association.

Floyd T. “Tommy” Brady Jr. was named fire chief of the year for 2022 while Chris Hudson and Robby Koen were presented with plaques recognizing them as firefighter and fire officer of the year, respectively. The men were honored at the association’s quarterly meeting at the Clark’s Neck Fire & Rescue Station No. 2 on Feb. 16.

