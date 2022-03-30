FARMVILLE — Farmville Flower Basket and Gifts will hold a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. today to celebrate the recent remodeling of its store on Main Street.
“We knocked down some walls because we needed more space for merchandise,” said Deena Johnson, who owns the store with her husband, Jay.
Other improvements include new flooring and windows, a new awning and a new sign.
“The windows were dark, and the carpet was 40 years old, so it was time to make some changes,” Johnson said.
The Flower Shop has been in Farmville for 41 years and at one time it was located on Wilson Street. Deena and Jay bought the business in 2013 when it was located on Main Street, and expanded it by adding merchandise in addition to flowers.
Items offered at the store include baby clothing, women’s clothing, tea towels, jewelry and gift items.
“We are excited about this ‘Renovation Celebration,’” said Lori Drake, executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. “It is always wonderful when a store renovates and expands, and we are thrilled that Farmville Flower Basket and Gifts is celebrating this milestone in a thriving and vibrant community.”
To celebrate the grand re-opening, there will be sales representatives at the ribbon-cutting event and a drawing for prizes.
Farmville Flower Basket and Gifts is located at 3756 S. Main St.