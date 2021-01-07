FARMVILLE — A ban on food trucks was extended during Monday’s Farmville Board of Commissioners meeting.
The moratorium was initiated by the town board in October after restaurants and residents said they are not required to pay taxes and provide little to the community other than their food.
The moratorium prohibits food trucks from receiving permits in town, giving commissioners and town staff time to revisit the town’s food truck ordinance.
Food trucks that had obtained permits prior to the moratorium were allowed to operate until their annual permits expired on Dec. 31.
Some discussion has occurred since the initial moratorium was presented. But no final decisions or changes have been made to the town’s food truck and vendor ordinance.
Justin Oakes, town planning and zoning director, requested the town extend the moratorium for three months so that commissioners could revisit the ordinance at their retreat, scheduled for Feb. 22-23. Before the ordinance can be changed, it would have to be approved by the town’s planning board then returned to the commissioners, Oakes said.
Two food vendors have been operating in the town — Chick Fil A and Ole Time Smokehouse. Both of their permits expired Dec. 31, Oakes said.
Oakes has been in discussions with Chick Fil A about the October moratorium, but has not discussed the matter with Ole Time Smokehouse.
“We’re stopping them from getting the annual permit for three months. You know, I am all about the working dollar for people coming in trying to make a living but I’m also all about our restaurants,” said Commissioner Brenda Elks, who was concerned that the two existing food trucks would have to cease operations.
An extension of permits could be granted to Chick Fil A and Ole Time Smokehouse, Oakes said, adding it was a decision for the commissioners to make. The extension could be for any amount of time, he said.
Both a three-month extension and 30-day extension were proposed and discussed, but ultimately Commissioner Jamin Dixon made a motion to extend the moratorium without an extension for the food trucks.
The motion passed 4-1, with Elks opposed.
“I am all for our permanent locations and doing everything we can,” Elks said. “I do everything I can to support them. Look at Gorham’s food truck that now is a solid restaurant in town. He had to earn his way.
“I think we are cutting ourselves short if we don’t allow new businesses to come in and we don’t know what that future holds if we’re known as that town that Is not welcoming,” she said.
In other news:
- Commissioners voted to demolish properties on 4337 Thorne St.
The town began the demolition process in 2019, but it was prolonged due to owner’s desire to donate the parcel to the town. This did not occur, however, since the owner has a life estate on the property. This means that before the parcel could be donated, the owner’s children would have to approve the donation.
The children did not approve, according to Paul Ellis, town director of public works.
The owner’s daughter, Brenda Foreman, spoke during the public hearing and said she wanted to bring the properties up to compliance. She requested time to do so.
Ellis said that if commissioners approved to proceed with the condemnation of the structure at the meeting, Foreman would have 90 days to begin work on the properties.
“The last thing we want to do is take anybody’s house down. If she shows she is trying to bring these houses up then we don’t mind,” Ellis said.
The 90-day period to begin work would be acceptable, Foreman said, adding that she is familiar with the work required to demonstrate the properties were being brought up to code.
Dixon made a motion to proceed with the demolition after 90 days if no action is taken. It passed with all in favor.
- Mayor John Moore is actively seeking participants wanting to help establish an event to commemorate the town’s 150th year. Moore is looking to form a committee. Those interested should contact town manager David Hodgkins at 753-5116 or Moore at 227-9675.