...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog and low clouds have spread to most of Eastern NC
this morning, reducing visibilities to 1 mile or less, and at
times to a quarter of a mile. Dense fog will linger through at
least mid morning before dissipating, and may last in some spots
until almost noon.
Use extra caution while traveling this morning. When encountering
fog, drivers should slow down and use their low beam headlights.
In addition, allow extra braking distance between you and the
vehicle ahead.
Farmville gears up for Sesquicentennial Parade; organizers seek more entries
People are used to seeing floats in parades but an upcoming parade in Farmville will feature some unique historical-themed entries as the town celebrates its 150th anniversary.
“We are really excited about the Sesquicentennial Parade because it is a great way for us to celebrate our town’s amazing and highly successful past,” says Lori Drake, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Sesquicentennial Committee.
The parade will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, on Main Street. According to Drake, the date of the event was chosen for a specific reason.
“Farmville was incorporated on Feb. 12, 1872, so exactly 150 years later we will honor and commemorate our past and celebrate our sesquicentennial as we look to the future,” says Drake.
There will be monetary prizes for the three best historical non-professional floats. The parade also will include professional floats, several Shriner groups and a few bands. The parade committee is also looking for people with antique cars to participate. Mayor John Moore will serve as the master of ceremonies.
“Everyone is encouraged to be involved or to come and watch the Parade,” says Drake. “We hope that many individuals, groups and organizations will take part in this historical event.”
Other events held in honor of the sesquicentennial have been Farmville Day of Prayer last December and First Friday in January. The First Friday event included stores being open until 7 p.m. and featured the Tim Sutton Trio singing on Main Street. An amazing show of fireworks on the Town Common followed at 7 p.m.
A Black-Tie Gala had been scheduled for Jan. 15 but had to be postponed due to the surge in COVID cases. A new date is being determined and will be announced soon.