FARMVILLE — Hundreds of trick-or-treaters descended on downtown Farmville for the town’s annual Hometown Halloween event on Monday night.
The event, organized by Commissioner Brenda Elks with the help of the planning department, allowed residents to enjoy “old-fashioned” trick-or-treating with a map of participating locations.
The Farmville Fire Department, Police Department and Emergency Medical Services spent time handing out candy to passersby. Many downtown businesses also participated including AK Sales, Bonnie’s Cafe, Farmville Pizza and Farmville Flower Basket, a few businesses even handed out popcorn to compliment the candy.
The Farmville Public Library also served 500 trick-or-treaters over the course of the evening with treat bags that included Jack-O-Lantern bookmarks made by the library’s 3D printer.
Costumed families moved from door to door collecting candy and admiring the decorated homes. One resident dressed her children in matching Storm Trooper costumes and glowing bracelets.
“I made them put the bracelets on to make it easier to see them. At first, they didn’t want to wear them, but I told them if they don’t wear them they would have to share their candy with me,” said Tamra McCullough. The mother expressed concern about traffic safety with Halloween bringing an increased risk of pedestrian-involved crashes.
Another family said they were enjoying seeing the festive decorations on the participating homes. “This is probably my favorite part of Halloween. I love to see the folks who really get into it. There are a couple that show out every year. This is sort of like candy for adults,” said another resident standing outside a home packed with tombstones, skeletons, lights and inflatables.
Many participants expressed appreciation for the town organizing the event saying other Halloween events like trunk-or-treats aren’t as fun. “There is something about knocking on doors that I think really makes Halloween fun. It’s for the kids, we make sure they stay safe and it’s like a fellowship. It’s been another fun year,” said another attendee.
Similar events drew big crowds in Ayden and Snow Hill on Monday and in Winterville on Sunday.