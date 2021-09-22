The Famville Public Library dedicated a new flag on Friday to recognize Constitution Day along with the mayor, police chief and members of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Major Benjamin May chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Constitution Week Friday through today to mark the 234th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. In addition to dedicating a new flag, the library is showcasing related books and providing free bookmarks.
“I’m very honored to be here today as we are lowering one flag and raising another in honor of our country,” library director Angie Bates said during the ceremony. “Today is a fitting day to do that as it is Constitution and Citizenship day. It’s fitting to do it here at the library because as Benjamin Franklin, one of the original signers of the Constitution and one of the fathers of public libraries said about libraries, ‘libraries have improved the general conversation of all Americans, and made the common tradesman and farmer as intelligent as most gentlemen. Libraries perhaps have contributed in some degree to the stand so generally made throughout all our colonies in defense of the privileges afforded to men by our Constitution.’”
Farmville Police Department Officer Canuette and Chief Jeffery Spencer lowered the flag taht was first raised over the library on Feb. 17, 2020, and presented it to Gay Davenport of the DAR for retirement. Mayor John Moore presented a new flag from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis that had flown over the U.S. Capitol.
Davenport told the group that the flag symbolizes the essence of the Constitution that they were there to celebrate. “It is a living document, and it’s governing a country represented by this flag and it assures every citizen of their freedoms and liberty within the American way of life. We are so glad you came to celebrate this and to help us today.”
Moore said later that Citizenship Day and Constitution Day was “a great day for our library to take down a flag that has served our town and put up one now that will serve as a symbol of this great country and this fine community we live in.”