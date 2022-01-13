When Farmville opened its new library building in May, town officials predicted it would draw readers from across the region.
That has turned out to be true — so much so that the library closed its doors last weekend to reorganize areas for children and teens due to their need for more space.
Heather Harden, children’s and teen librarian, said that when the library was set up last year, taller shelves were placed in front of shorter ones, which made it difficult to monitor the children’s area. That problem was corrected during the reorganization.
In addition to improving the view, the new setup creates a more distinct division between the children’s and teen areas of the library.
Harden said the move came in response to feedback from patrons.
“We are doing this to meet the needs of our visitors,” she said. “Parents have expressed that they are so happy that their children have a place where they can come inside and play and interact with other children, so we are expanding our playful learning area.”
Haden continued, “We’ve also had even more teens than we expected. They love being here after school, so we’re giving them an even bigger space in the back of the library.”
The move will also prepare the library to expand.
“We plan to add more books and interactive learning items in the months and years to come. This is setting us up to do that,” Harden said.
As expected, the state-of-the-art facility and wide range of programming and materials attract visitors from surrounding towns. According to Harden, about half of the families who participate in programming at the library live outside of Farmville.
Coming up
The library is preparing for a Take Your Child to the Library Day activity on Feb. 5.
The snow-themed event will feature a 3-D printer demonstration in the Maker Space, decorating snowmen pancakes using the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen, and other snow-themed art and science activities.
More events for both children and adults are listed at https://www.farmvillelibrary.org.
For more information on how to participate, contact the library at farmvillepubliclib@gmail.com or call 753-3355
The library is located at 4276 W. Church St. and has resumed its regular operating hours. It will close on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.