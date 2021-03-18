The new Farmville Public Library facility is nearing completion and the library will begin moving in on Wednesday, the library announced.
During the transition from its temporary facility to its new home, in-person library services and book checkout will be unavailable. The library is encouraging patrons to check out more library materials than usual before the move and to keep them until the new building opens.
The last day that the library will be operational in its temporary location is Tuesday. The library will not charge overdue fees and materials will auto-renew at the time they are due until the new building opens.
The library will continue to offer a variety of electronic resources during its relocation through its website farmvillelibrary.org. Some popular features include:
- OverDrive’s downloadable eBooks, audiobooks and magazines.
- Ancestry: Library Edition for access to billions of historical documents, millions of historical photos, local narratives, oral histories and indexes.
- NC LIVE for access to digital content such as eBooks, peer-reviewed journals, streaming video, newspapers and homework help.
- Tutor.com for access to one-on-one live tutoring and test prep materials.
The new facility at 4276 W. Church St., is expected to open to the public in mid-April. The 17,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will be equipped with an auditorium for programs and learning opportunities, quiet rooms for group or individual study, a local history and genealogy center and an outdoor plaza.
For more information about the new facility, relocation, donor opportunities and other questions, contact Library Director David Miller at dmiller@farmvillenc.gov.