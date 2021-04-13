A Farmville man has been charged with murder after a gunshot victim was discovered in a car crash last week, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the area of 2842 King Farm Road in western Pitt County about 1 p.m. April 8, a news release said. A man reportedly had been ejected from a vehicle. Emergency medical workers were performing CPR when deputies were dispatched.
They arrived on the scene to find that Edmond Jay Moore Jr, 36, of Aurora had died, the release said. Further investigation revealed he had suffered gunshot wounds.
A short time later deputies were dispatched to a neighborhood off King Farm Road, which is between Farmville and Fountain.
The release said a man was walking door to door asking for a ride to Greenville.
Deputies located the man on Palm Drive and identified him as Jimmie Earl Speight Jr., 27, of Farmville. A handgun and drugs were found near the area where Speight was detained, the release said.
Following the crime scene investigation and interviews, Speight was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, the release said.
He was also charged with first-degree forceable rape and first-degree kidnapping from a March 4 under investigation by the agency’s major crimes unit.
Speight was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center without bond on the murder charge.
He was given a $3 million secured bond on the other charges.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 800 block Sutters Place Drive, Winterville, 6:58 a.m, April 11: mailbox and post valued at $40 stolen from residence; case active.
- 400 block Vernon White Road, Winterville, 6:10 p.m., April 9: woman assaulted at residence; case cleared.
- 3400 block Best Drive, Fountain, 7:59 a.m., April 10: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 700 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, 10:47 p.m., April 11: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
- 2800 block Bruce Strickland Road, Farmville, 4:34 p.m., April 7: man threatened at residence by acquaintance; weapons listed on incident report; case active.
- 5000 block Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 2:19 p.m., April 6: BB gun valued at $70 stolen from residence; case cleared.
GREENE COUNTY
The Greene County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
- Rodney Maurice Aytch, 45, of 1619 Stocks Mclawhorn Road, Hookerton, was taken into custody April 11 and charged with one felony count of assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count simple assault, false imprisonment and communicating threats. These charges stem from Pitt County. He was placed under a $7,500 secured bond. His court date is April 29 in Greenville.
- Dendriz Dante Williams, 42, of 1037 Davis Grove Church Road, Snow Hill, was arrested April 9 and charged with driving while licensed revoked. This charge stems from Lenoir County. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is April 28 in Kinston.
- Michael Chase Carraway, 26, of 3532 903 North, Hookerton, was cited April 9 with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date was April 9 in Snow Hill.
- Rashawn Sharod Mosley, 24, of 2568 Moore Rouse Road, Hookerton, was cited April 9 for one felony count attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill. He was placed under a $350,000 secured bond. His court date was April 9 in Snow Hill.
- Dylan Antonio Terry, 23, of 972 Apple Tree Road, Stantonsburg, was taken into custody April 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count exceeding posted speed and driving while licensed revoked not impaired revocation. He was placed under a $500 bond. His court date is May 7 in Snow Hill.
- Ricky Harold Sumrell, 41, of 3540 Fulford Circle, Farmville, was taken into custody April 7 and charged with one felony count failure to appear for habitual violation of domestic violence protective order. This charge stems from Beaufort County. He was placed under a $100,000 secured bond. A court date was not listed on the report.
- Tyrone Bynum, 50, of 32 BB Second St., Hookerton, was cited April 6 with one misdemeanor count operating vehicle with no insurance and canceled, revoked, suspended tags. He was placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date is April 16 in Snow Hill.
- James Elijah Lamar Cannon, 28, of 626 Chicken Shack Road, Hookerton, was cited April 6 with one felony count sex offender/child premises. This charge stems from Lenoir County. He was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date is April 28 in Kinston.
- Thomas Kevin Beddard, 46, of 468 Beddard Farm Road, Snow Hill, was taken into custody April 6 and charged with one felony count possession of firearm by felon, possession of firearm by felon. These charges stem from Pitt County. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date is April 29 in Greenville.
- David Michael Sauls, 30, of 1908 U.S. 13 North, Farmville, was cited April 5 and charged with one misdemeanor driving while licensed revoked not impaired revocation and speeding. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is June 7 in Greenville.
- Linda Kay Atkinson Clemmons, 66, of 564 Carson Edwards Road, Ayden, was cited April 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count simple possession schedule VI narcotics. This charge stems from Lenoir County. She was placed under a $500 secured bond. Her court date is April 19 in Kinston.
- Jerry Laonardo Smith, 57, of 87 Pine Cone St. Snow Hill was taken into custody April 5 and charged with failure to appear. He was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date is April 16 in Snow Hill.