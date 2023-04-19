The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of Farmville men on multiple charges after the car they were in sped away from an attempted traffic stop, the agency reported.
The arrest took place on April 12 while deputies were conducting a saturation patrol in the Bell Arthur area due to a shooting report there. No one was injured in the shooting.
About 8 p.m. deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Bell Arthur Road that had a fictitious license plate, a news release said. The driver turned onto Kinsaul Willoughby Road and sped away. The passenger tossed an item from the window.
The vehicle stopped at the intersection of Anderson Road, the release said, and the driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident, the release said. The item thrown from the window was recovered by a deputy and determined to be methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle located more.
The driver, Nakia Lamont Thompson, 48, was charged with misdemeanor fleeing to elude arrest, driving while license revoked, speeding, reckless driving and operation a vehicle with a fictitious plate. He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,000 bond plus a $599 bond for non-support of a child.
The passenger, Stephen Bernard Fowler, 50, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and littering. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
Hit and run
A hit and run that damaged property northeast of Grifton led to the arrest of an Ayden man on an impaired driving charge, according to court documents and law enforcement reports.
The State Highway Patrol responded to a wreck about 11:24 p.m. on April 4 in the area of East Hanrahan Road at Marvin Taylor Road. Specifics of the crash were not available, but court records show the driver, Edward Charles Andrew Morgan, 29, was charged with a hit and run resulting in property damage.
Court documents show Morgan was traveling approximately 55 mph at the time of the collision. Morgan had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred his speech and had nystagmus in his eyes per a trooper’s report. His blood alcohol content was .11.