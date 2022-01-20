Farmville officials this week said they will reschedule an indoor gala set to celebrate the town’s sesquicentennial once the current wave of COVID-19 subsides.
The town’s Chamber of Commerce decided to postpone the penultimate sesquicentennial anniversary event, the Black Tie Gala, after a spike in COVID cases driven by the omicron variant. The Gala was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, but the steady increase that came at the start of the year prompted the organization to reconsider its plans.
“It is with deep regret that we have to cancel the gala but we look forward to coming back stronger than ever,” Mayor John Moore said. “Because this event is held indoors, we felt it would be best to hold the event when there were fewer COVID cases.”
The decision was made with the safety of participants and community at its heart, a statement from the chamber said. “We believe by rescheduling the event, we can guarantee our participants the once-in-a-lifetime event they expect and deserve in a safe environment.”
Mayor Moore added, “We know this gala will be great and I look forward to serving as Master of Ceremonies at a later time.”
The decision came as Pitt County is reporting an average of nearly more than new 450 positive cases daily. “When cases surge, people get concerned. We have received positive responses saying we are doing the right thing,” chamber Executive Director Lori Drake said.
It was a difficult decision especially with the anniversary date, Feb. 12, approaching. A decision about a new date is expected to in the coming weeks. Anniversary celebrations scheduled on Feb. 12, including a parade, remain in place, but the Gala could take place after Feb. 12 if cases continue to rise, the chamber reported.
The chamber’s statement assured residents that the organization is committed to hosting the event when it is safe. “Tickets already purchased will be honored for the postponed event and tickets will remain on sale until further notice,” it said.
Tickets cost $75 each and can be purchased at the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Service Center located at 3747 S. Main St. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information call 252-753-4671.