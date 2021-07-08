Independence Day celebrations launched on July 3 in Farmville with a People-Powered Patriotic Parade.

The event was as a way to encourage Farmville residents to get outside and ride bikes, walk, jog, run or skate, organizers said. The event also aimed to raise awareness about pedestrians and bike riders on local roadways.

Organizers said the parade was an opportunity to encourage children to be patriotic. Many participants dressed in patriotic clothes and decorated their bikes for the holiday.

Participants completed a one-mile loop around the town and received free ice cream from Paleteria Deya of Farmville.

Prizes were awarded for best costume and best stroller and wagon.

Contact Donna Marie Williams at dwilliams@ncweeklies.com.