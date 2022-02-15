FARMVILLE — Farmville’s finances from fiscal year 2020-21 received a clean audit although an annual report noted three areas of concern from the Local Government Commission.
Jay Parris of Barrow, Paris & Davenport P.A. presented the Board of Commissioners with results from an audit of finances for the fiscal year ending June 30 during the board’s meeting on Feb. 7. Parris said the audit received an unmodified opinion, which is highest opinion.
“You’re in good shape,” Parris said.
He noted the performance indicators that the Local Government Commission cited related to the town’s fund balance, cash flow in the electric fund and late audit submission.
Parris said the town had a $1.4 million undesignated fund balance. Last year, the undesignated fund balance was $2.1 million. “While you have a decrease here, you spent money on things for the town,” he said.
He listed projects the town spent money on including paving parking lots, biosecurity renovations to Town Hall, fire station planning and purchasing police radios. The unassigned fund balance is presented as a percentage of fiscal year general fund expenditures, and the town was 1 percentage point below the 34 percent recommended by the LGC.
Parris reviewed the electric fund balance and explained that the fund has operated out of a deficit for three years, triggering a second LGC flag. Several years ago, the cost of the town’s electricity decreased and the board decided to pass down the lower rates to the customers. Parris suggested reviewing the electric rates to decrease the deficit. Farmville also exceeded the transfer amount allowed out of the electric fund by $54,794.
Lastly, the audit was submitted on Jan. 31, which did not meet the Dec. 1 deadline. Parris explained that the late submission was due to the auditor’s workload. The audit report must be approved by the LGC, a state agency overseen by the state treasurer, before it can be presented to the Board of Commissioners for approval.
Mayor John Moore said he pleased with the audit presentation and thanked Parris, commissioners and town staff for working hard to manage the town’s finances.
“I am thrilled with this audit,” Moore said. “This board has been good stewards of your money.”
Other actions the board:
Changed the date and location of the annual retreat to 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 9 a.m. to noon March 1 at the Farmville Public Library
- Rezoned a property at the intersection of May Boulevard and West Horne Avenue from highway business to residential-5 to address development of the site for the future Farmville Fire Department.
- Authorized an application for state funds from the American Rescue Plan for water infrastructure and sewer projects. The funds will go towards replacing galvanized water lines and raising pumps in existing wells.
- Approved an ordinance to close Main Street between Horn and Church Street for the Dogwood Festival.