FARMVILLE — The town of Farmville received a clean audit for the 2019-20 fiscal year, the Board of Commissioners learned at its Monday board meeting.
A report on Farmville’s financial picture was presented by Jay Barrow of Barrow, Paris & Davenport, the firm that handled the audit.
Barrow said the town’s audit of its $15 million budget was submitted in a timely fashion and approved by the Local Government Commission.
The town received an unmodified opinion, which is the highest opinion given by an auditor, and was able to remove a previous finding regarding internal control.
The removal was due to new state guidelines that require a person in-house or a third party to construct the town’s financial statement.
The town’s fund balance grew from 35 percent to 45 percent from the previous year. The Local Government Commission requires the town to save 8 percent and recommends a savings of 22 percent, according to Barrow.
The town also had $200,000 in surplus in its general fund.
The town’s enterprise funds, which consist of money collected from water and electric services, both were close to breaking even before money was transferred from the enterprise funds to the general fund.
The transfer was completed to pay for administrative tasks.
The town’s electric fund also was affected by COVID-19 and the moratorium on late payments and utility cut-offs by Gov. Roy Cooper, according to town manager David Hodgkins. The delayed payments are trickling in and will be shown in the town’s current fiscal year budget, he said.
Barrow said that despite the good financial reports, Farmville is still seeing negative trends.
Utility reimbursements are calculated based off a study that was conducted approximately 20 years ago, he said.
The town would benefit from having another reimbursement study done and should consider looking at rate increases, Barrow said.
The town has not had an increase in its electric or sewer rates for several years. A water increase occurred last year, Hodgkins said.
The town’s sewer fund was in deficit, which was caused by the purchase of a sewer sludge dry unit several years ago. The sludge dryer was purchased for about $300,000 and worked for approximately three days.
In 2020 the town sold the dryer for parts for $185,000, but must continue paying debt services until they are complete.
Barrow said that an increase in utility rates would allow Farmville to better save for repairs and maintenance which can become costly quickly.
The town received one finding in its audit, stemming from money from the state for the town’s sewer basin project.
Under grant requirements, money received from state grants should move from the town’s bank to contractors within three days. The town failed to do so, resulting in the finding.
The state will alert the town’s funding agency and let them know of the finding. Going forward, the funding agency may require the town to spend the money first and then be reimbursed.
Farmville would prefer it this way, Hodgkins said, adding that officials thought this was the way grant funding was being handled.
The state deposited the money directly into the town’s account and did not send notice, Hodgkins said, adding staff did not immediately realize the money had been deposited.
The grant was properly spent and went to what its was allotted to, Barrow said.
The commissioners approved the audit unanimously.
In other action, the commissioners:
- Held a public hearing and approved adding day care centers as a special exception use in the residential R-15 district. Special exceptions will be granted or denied by the Farmville Board of Adjustments.
- Approved an agreement for exhibition of art work with the Pitt County Arts Council. Sculptures will be placed at the Farmville Community Center and Farmville Public Library.
- Heard an update from Farmville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Drake about happenings and plans for the chamber.