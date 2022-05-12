FARMVILLE — Several town departments were recognized by the N.C. Department of Labor for achieving and maintaining good safety records, the Board of Commissioners learned at its regular meeting earlier this month.
To qualify for an NCDOL Annual Safety Award, a department must have no fatalities during the calendar year and must have maintained an accident incidence rate at least 50 percent below the average for its category.
Town Manager David Hodgkins told the board that Farmville’s public works, police, utilities and administration departments all received safety awards.
“All of them were multi-year awards and they were gold awards, which are the highest level of award,” Hodgkins said at the May 2 meeting.
NAACP Pitt County
Chantel Hawkins, second vice-president of the Pitt County branch of the NAACP, gave a presentation to the board, sharing information on the organization and encouraging town residents to join.
Hawkins explained the history of the NAACP as the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization.
“We advocate and work to see that civil rights are not violated,” Hawkins said. “We don’t want the NAACP to be seen as troublemakers, but as those who want to unify the country and speak for what is right regardless of what race you are, what age you are,” she said.
Hawkins said the organization has a variety of committees and activities to engage people, including committees for veterans, youth engagement, education and religion.
The organization participates in activities like literacy promotion, voter mobilization and vigils against violence. Pitt County NAACP is housed at 1717 W. Fifth St. in Greenville. For more information call 758-7645 or visit naacpnc.org.
2022-23 budget
The board will discuss next year’s budget at its budget workshop at 9 a.m. on May 23. It will hold a public hearing on the budget at its regular town meeting on June 6.
Hodgkins presented an overview of the town’s budget to the board, which will be further discussed at the workshop.
“We are being hit by higher costs, and that combined with trying to keep our reserves where they should be, means we need to look seriously at rate increases,” Hodgkins said. “We have been fortunate that we haven’t raised electric rates in many years. We are looking at a potential water rate increase, a potential sewer rate increase and a modest electric rate increase.”
Hodgkins said the town would not be changing any general fees or charges.
In other action, the board:
- Issued a proclamation declaring the month of May National Bicycle Month.