The year 2021 proved to be an exciting and progressive time for Farmville as the town continued to honor its past while shaping its future with the completion of several projects and grand opening of institutions dedicated to enhancing the Farmville way of life.
On April 19, 2021, the town was proud to open the doors to the new and improved Farmville Public Library. Having outgrown its previous space, the town elected to tear down its former building — after discovering costly structural issues with the building — in pursuit of a newer and modern facility.
The new 17,000 square-foot facility houses a children’s library, genealogy research room, expanded adult section, maker station and dedicated teen space.
The library also includes a 1,800 square-foot auditorium, computer areas and study rooms while its staff continue to remain committed to serving its patrons.
With programming committed to its patrons and staff eager to assist, the new library was designed with the future in mind and is sure to accommodate any needs that may arise.
Funding for the library came from the generous support of private donations equating to $250,000 as well as $525,000 in grants.
Three months later, during the town’s annual Independence Day celebration, the town welcomed people to the grand opening of its splash pad. Located at J.Y Monk Park, the splash pad was designed for persons of all ages and was designed for easy accessibility for all persons.
The 1,880 square-foot splash pad features an aqua drop, aqua arch, parasol, water weaver, Charlotte’s Web and two tower sprays.
To accommodate the splash pad, the town also renovated a building located at J.Y. Monk Park. The building was converted into a bath house facility and includes restroom facilities for men and women as well as dressing rooms.
The town also completed several capital projects including the completion of the South Farmville Water Replacement Project and Basin Five Sewer Project.
The year 2021 also kicked off the town’s celebration of its upcoming Sesquicentennial Celebration. The celebration will come to a head Feb. 12, when the town will celebrate its 150th anniversary of becoming a chartered town.
These projects sought to replace approximately 90 year old old sewer lines and substandard undersized, dead-end and galvanized water lines. The replacement water lines were put in place to provide better water quality, pressure, and improved fire suppression capability.
Once the projects were completed, the town also worked to resurface the affected streets, creating smoother and safer roads for area residents.
The Dalton’s Cove Sanitary Sewer Project was also completed. Located off Moye Street, Dalton’s Cove will soon be the site of 42 new houses helping to meet a growing demand for housing in the Farmville community.
Last year, the town hosted several events to celebrate the town’s founding including a fundraising auction and January fireworks and will hold a 150th celebration parade on Feb. 12.
The Town of Farmville is excited for the upcoming year and the completion of several other town projects sure to leave a lasting impact on the town of Farmville.