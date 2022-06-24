FARMVILLE — The town Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a $20.2 million spending plan with no tax increase, but the plan raises water rates by 14 percent and sewer and electric rates by 5 percent.
The vote came after a June 6 public hearing and multiple discussions that began with a budget workshop on April 23. Town Manager David Hodgkins recommended at the workshop that the board reduce general fund expenditures by $29,170, reduce the electric fund by $45,000 and make no net changes to water and sewer funds.
The reductions were made to comply with a new guideline from the local government commission that towns have four months of reserves instead of three. Hodgkins said that no one was aware of the changed guideline until the town’s annual audit. Despite this, the town was only 1 percent under the suggested reserved balance, so it did not impact greatly impact the budget.
The plan also includes a 3 percent cost-of-living raise for town employees and an additional $1,000 one-time bonus for full-time employees and a $200 one-time bonus for part-time employees. The revised budget was presented and discussed further at the May meeting.
“The budget as proposed is slightly higher than last year but it reflects the American Rescue Plan funds. As we go through the budget year, those monies will be spent and allocated so the number will go down,” Hodgkins said.
The budget includes funding for a new, full-time parks and recreation position and a half-time library position. Hodgkins said the town put off the rate increases as long as it could.
“We have not had an electric rate increase in over 10 years, we have actually lowered the rates twice,” he said. “We have not had an increase in sewer rates in 10 years, we have had a reduction in sewer rates at least once in that 10-year period. Water rates have gone up periodically based on our contract with Greenville Utilities Commission. We purchase water from them and they pass on CPI (consumer price index) adjustments to us. The consumer price index is really high right now. When they pass that on to us, we have to consider passing that on to our customers.”
The remainder of the water rate increase is a result of the rapid rise of the cost of supplies and materials including fuel, the town reported. “We aren’t increasing these rates beyond what it costs us, but it would be irresponsible of us to try to absorb these increases entirely,” Hodgkins said.
With the new rates, the town will be able to maintain the operations of its water system and meet its capital needs in the water fund without having to appropriate any funding from the town’s water fund reserves.
Following the results of an annual audit of the electric fund completed last February, commissioners understood they could not afford to keep the current rates and continue to absorb cost increases like had been done in some past years, the town reported. If rates were left unchanged, the town’s electrical reserves would take a hit, with less money for ongoing maintenance and other operational costs.
The sewer increase is needed to maintain a sustainable rate structure, meet capital needs and respond to the rapidly rising costs of materials and services, the town reported.
Under N.C. law, the town’s utility enterprise funds must be self-sufficient and be supported by revenue derived through rates and charges collected from utility customers. The town is not permitted to use general fund revenues to fund utility operations, therefore making a sustainable rate structure essential to utility operations.
Public hearing
Resident Celia Stone spoke during the public hearing to express frustration with expected water rate increases, saying the town was charging more than it needed to cover price increases from Greenville Utilities. She cited conversations with GUC that led her to believe the price would go up 3 cents per 1,000 gallons, not 14 percent.
Hodgkins disagreed, saying, “GUC tells us what our wholesale rate is going to be every year. I’m not sure where you got 3 cents, but it was increased by 10 percent. It is never as low as 3 cents. … it is done as a percentage not as cents. It has always been anywhere from 5 to 10 percent over the last several years.”
Stone said the rate increase is higher than necessary. Hodgkins said the cost of providing water service is not just the wholesale rate. “We have to maintain our lines, pay our salaries and pay for operations. It’s not just the cost that we pay for our water. We have other expenses, same with our electric and sewer.”
Commissioner Brenda Elks made a motion to approve the presented budget ordinance and all commissioners voted in favor.
Other actions, discussions:
- Sen. Don Davis presented Connie Corey with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
- Board voted to close town parks at 9 p.m. to discourage vandalism.
May Museum will host its first Music in the Park event of the year on June 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The free event will be held at the museum located at 3802 South Main Street and feature a live performance by Josh Branch, an artisanal market, food trucks and a beer and wine garden. For more information call 753-6725.
- Farmville will hold its Independence Day Celebration on July 3 at the Walter B. Jones Town Commons from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be a performance by the Tar River Community Band, food and a fireworks display starting at 9 p.m. For more information call 753-6722 or 753-6712.