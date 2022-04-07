FARMVILLE — The Town of Farmville will seek $15 million in grant funds to make improvements to water, sewer and drainage infrastructure, officials said in a news release.
The money will come from State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, part of the American Rescue Plan. Town commissioners learned more about the funding opportunities during their annual retreat Feb. 28-March 1 at the Farmville Public Library.
Rich Moore, engineer with McDavid Associates, informed officials they were eligible to apply for three infrastructure grants under the SLFRF program. Two grants — water and sewer — open in May, while a stormwater grant program is scheduled to open in the fall.
The state received approximately $1 billion under the SLFRF program and designated $758 million for municipalities through Division of Water Infrastructure grants to be used for water, sewer and drainage projects.
With grant applications opening May 2, Farmville will pursue the maximum allotted amount of $15 million to address sanitary sewer system capital needs, the board decided.
Sewer
Farmville has a sewer system has approximately 37 miles of gravity-collection piping, ranging in size from 8 feet to 30 feet in diameter, more than 1,000 manholes, including air-release manholes, pump stations and a 3.5 million-gallon-per-day wastewater treatment plant.
As a regional wastewater treatment provider, the town accepts sewage flow from Fountain, Walstonburg and Greene County and its wastewater collection system is an asset to the town.
Dating back to 1914, the system needs to replace aged collection assets, consisting primarily of vitrified clay piping.
Collection system deficiencies that contribute to inflow and infiltration were discovered through video inspections.
If funded, Farmville plans to address as many problems as possible.
Currently there is a need at the Middle Swamp Sewer Outfall. This outfall is a line consisting of a combination of vitrified clay pipes and reinforced concrete piping. The outfall line is located within a defined floodplain and is not accessible with traditional construction equipment. Following intense rain, water surrounds manholes allowing inflow and infiltration.
Sewer collection lines at the Farmville Country Club consisting of vitrified clay piping also need replacement. The town’s sewer pump adjacent to Bynum Drive needs care as it is located close to a creek and flood waters will sometimes encroach on the existing above-ground facility. This leads to problems with inflow and infiltration.
The Pecan Grove Sewer Pump station lies above ground in the Pecan Grove subdivision and is located in a sump, or concrete retaining wall. It is subject to flooding with intense rainfall.
Vitrified clay piping will also need to be replaced at the Farmville Housing Authority. This station is also subject to heavy grease flows following intense rainfall. Sewer flows increase at the pump station indicating an inflow and infiltration problem.
Water
In 2016, Farmville prioritized water system improvement. If funded the town hopes to improve upon its project list.
This includes replacing remaining sections of galvanized waterlines in town, rehabilitation of the existing 12-inch-diameter waterline that connects the Main Street elevated storage tank with May Boulevard and rehabilitation of remaining wells that need to have pumps raised to fully comply with the Central Coastal Plain capacity use area water permit.
The town operates a central water system with 11 supply wells, three 500,000-gallon elevated storage tanks, one 300,000-gallon elevated storage tank and two 1,000,000-gallon elevated storage tanks. Its water distribution system includes approximately 80 miles of water lines ranging from 1.5 inch to 24 inches in diameter.
The system includes aged distribution assets such as small diameter galvanized waterlines, cast iron waterlines and asbestos cement waterlines. While the town has aggressively pursued financial assistance programs to aid in replacing aged assets, its growth over the years and large rural distribution system requires more improvements. Galvanized and cast iron lines are affected by iron bacteria growth or rust.
Crestwood, Allen and Hines Drive, Davis Circle, North George, Lang, and Jones Streets all have 1.5-inch and 2-inch diameter galvanized waterlines in need of replacement. Replacement of a 12-inch cast iron waterline running down Main Street is also needed.
In the fall, the town also will pursue a drainage grant from the Division of Water Infrastructure. It has a good possibility of receiving all three grants, Moore said.
Grant applications will be pooled together with similar-sized municipalities, allowing for a larger distribution to smaller towns such as Farmville, Moore said.