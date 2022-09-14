Farmville to seek more infrastructure grants The Standard Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FARMVILLE — The town Board of Commissioners has authorized several applications for grants to fund water and sewer infrastructure improvementsThe board at its Aug. 30 meeting approved resolutions allowing staff to submit applications to the state Division of Water Infrastructure.Farmville is eligible to apply for up to $15 million for water and sewer infrastructure and $5 million for drainage improvement.The resolutions to apply for the funds passed unanimously.In other action the board:Scheduled a meeting for 3 p.m. on Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. for a special presentation on an electric rate schedule study conducted by the town.Appointed Richard Darden to the Farmville Planning Board. Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and 252-653-2368. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmville Planning Board Sewer Grant Company Economics Politics Improvement Rate Application Study Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesWinterville pastor exonerated for 1993 armed robberyFarmers tour, learn in ENC: Producers share successes, challenges through Cotton Council exchangeThe making of a college kickerAyden Museum hosts quilter during festivalSnow Hill receives $300k grant for Splash PadSam's Barbershop offering discounted haircuts at back-to-school eventHappenings: Events, activities and community announcementJob fair set for Monday in Snow HillFountain man charged in Greene County robbery, other crimesFestival to celebrate Ayden, collards and community ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.