Farmville is set to “Unveil the Trail” on Thursday as town leaders launch a new Art Trail that features life-size murals, “ghost signs,” and sculptures as well as stops at the ArtSpace and the Paramount Theater.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the H.B. Sugg Mural and “Pocket Park” on West Cotton and South Main Street with a welcome by town officials and comments by people associated with the Art Trail.
“We are so excited for this event to finally happen after having to postpone it twice due to COVID,” said Lori Drake, executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce. “The new self-guided Art Trail showcases Farmville’s unique emphasis on creativity and the arts, and the stops on the trail include QR codes for audio recordings explaining the artwork.”
Located in the downtown district, the Art Trail includes the wind-powered rotating “Baitball Sculpture” at the Farmville Public Library and the 100-year-old Paramount Theater that is currently being renovated. It also includes a variety of murals as well as the East Carolina ArtSpace and the East Carolina GlasStation.
“One of my favorite stops on the Art Trail is the Purina Chows Mural, which is a “ghost sign” reminiscent of artwork placed on the structure in 1934,” Drake said.
The “Unveil the Trail” event will begin at the H.B. Sugg Mural where the Art Trail brochures will be handed out to attendees. Following the comments, participants can follow the self-guided tour on their own until 8 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Farmville Public Library, the Farmville Chamber of Commerce, and the Farmville Community Arts Council. For more information, call Drake at 753-4671 or email info@farmvillencchamber.org